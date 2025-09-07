Who won the Amgen Irish Open 2025? Full leaderboard explored

After four rounds of play at the Amgen Irish Open, the fans witnessed two golfers jointly headlining the leaderboard. Following the playoff round at The K Club, Straffan, Ireland, the National Open finally concluded.

On Sunday, September 7, this year's Amgen Irish Open saw Rory McIlroy and Joakim Lagergren secure a 17-under-par total after 72 holes. In the sudden-death playoff, the Northern Irishman and Lagergren secured birdies on their first two attempts. On the third attempt, McIlroy holed another birdie, which earned him the Irish Open title.

The World's Number Two opened Sunday's Amgen Irish Open round with a bogey on hole 1. However, McIlroy quickly recovered and scored three birdies through the next four holes. The Holywood native secured a total of five birdies over the final 17 holes of play. On par 5 hole 18, McIlroy scored an impressive Eagle. His final round score stands at 6 under par 66.

Lagergren scored a par on his third shot and secured the solo second spot on the 2025 Amgen Irish Open leaderboard. In the third spot stand Angel Hidalgo and Rafa Cabrera Bello. Both of the pros have secured a four-round total of 15 under par. Ayora Angel and Adrien Saddier cemented their place in the fifth spot of the leaderboard. After Sunday's round, their total score stands at 13 under par.

2025 Amgen Irish Open full leaderboard explored

Here's a detailed look at the full leaderboard of this year's Amgen Irish Open after four rounds of play at The K Club. Take a look:

1 - Rory McIlroy (-17) (playoff win)

2 - Joakim Lagergren (-17)

3 - Angel Hidalgo (-15)

3 - Rafa Cabrera Bello (-15)

5 - Adrien Saddier (-13)

5 - Angel Ayora (-13)

7 - Oliver Lindell (-12)

8 - Jacob Skov Olesen (-11)

9 - Shaun Norris (-10)

9 - Daniel Brown (-10)

9 - Jeff Winther (-10)

12 - Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-8)

12 - Thomas Detry (-8)

12 - Marcus Armitage (-8)

15 - Clement Sordet (-7)

15 - Shane Lowry (-7)

15 - David Ravetto (-7)

15 - Richard Sterne (-7)

15 - Joost Luiten (-7)

20 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-6)

20 - Casey Jarvis (-6)

20 - Niklas Lemke (-6)

20 - Manuel Elvira (-6)

20 - Jack Senior (-6)

20 - Tom McKibbin (-6)

26 - Todd Clements (-5)

26 - Jannik de Bruyn (-5)

26 - Bernd Wiesberger (-5)

29 - Daniel Hillier (-4)

29 - Ben Schmidt (-4)

29 - Tapio Pulkanen (-4)

29 - Romaine Langasque (-4)

29 - John Parry (-4)

29 - Thomas Aiken (-4)

29 - Jhonattan Vegas (-4)

29 - Nacho Elvira (-4)

37 - Brandon Wu (-3)

37 - Matteo Manassero (-3)

37 - Elvis Smylie (-3)

37 - Nicolai von Dellingshausen (-3)

37 - Mikael Lindberg (-3)

42 - Hamish Brown (-2)

42 - Tyrrell Hatton (-2)

42 - Laurie Canter (-2)

42 - Tom Vaillant (-2)

46 - Jeong Weon Ko (-1)

46 - Aaron Cockerill (-1)

46 - Ross Fisher (-1)

46 - Andreas Halvorsen (-1)

50 - Alexander Levy (par)

50 - Eugenio Chacarra (par)

50 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (par)

50 - Alex Maguire (par)

50 - Marco Penge (par)

50 - Patrick Reed (par)

56 - Alejandro Del Rey (+1)

56 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (+1)

56 - Zander Lombard (+1)

56 - Yuto Katsuragawa (+1)

56 - Erik van Rooyen (+1)

61 - Sean Crocker (+2)

62 - Adrian Otaegui (+3)

62 - Kazuma Kobori (+3)

62 - Martin Laird (+3)

62 - Paul O'Hara (+3)

66 - Joel Moscatel (+4)

67 - Davis Bryant (+5)

68 - Guido Migliozzi (+6)

68 - Dylan Naidoo (+6)

68 - Simon Forsström (+6)

68 - Robin Williams (+6)

72 - Jesper Svensson (+8)

