2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open ended with Adrien Saddier taking a one-stroke lead with a three-round total of 15-under. The French golfer scored 4-under par 68 in Saturday's round at The K Club, Straffan, Ireland.
Below Saddier on the leaderboard stands Angel Hidalgo, who has secured a 54-hole total of 14 under par. For the final round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open on September 7, Saddier has been paired up with Hidalgo. The group will be teeing off around 1.06 pm (local time).
After today's round at The K Club, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia took the solo third spot after scoring 5-under par 67 in the third round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. For the final round, Garcia-Heredia is paired up with Rory McIlroy, who stands solo fourth on the tournament leaderboard. This group will tee off around 12:56 pm (local time).
Sunday's round will be started by the pair of Simon Forsström and Robin Williams, who will tee off around 7:10 am (local time). The next pair of golfers teeing off for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 4 are Paul O'Hara and Jesper Svensson. The duo will start their game around 7:19 am (local time).
Official groupings and tee times of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 4
Here's a detailed look at the tee times and official groupings of this year's Amgen Irish Open. Take a look (all timings in local time):
- 07:10 am: Robin Williams, Simon Forsström
- 07:19 am: Paul O'Hara, Jesper Svensson
- 07:28 am: Patrick Reed, Mikael Lindberg
- 07:37 am: Martin Laird, Erik van Rooyen
- 07:46 am: Yuto Katsuragawa, Kazuma Kobori
- 07:55 am: Marcus Armitage, Zander Lombard
- 08:04 am: Sean Crocker, Dylan Naidoo
- 08:13 am: Marco Penge, Davis Bryant
- 08:27 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Alex Maguire
- 08:36 am: Joost Luiten, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
- 08:45 am: Andreas Halvorsen, Bernd Wiesberger
- 08:54 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joel Moscatel
- 09:03 am: Nacho Elvira, Alejandro Del Rey
- 09:12 am: Ross Fisher, Adrian Otaegui
- 09:21 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Cockerill
- 09:36 am: Tom McKibbin, Jannik de Bruyn
- 09:46 am: Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi
- 09:56 am: Thomas Aiken, Laurie Canter 10:06 am: Richard Sterne, Elvis Smylie
- 10:16 am: Jack Senior, Jeong Weon Ko 10:26 am: Eugenio Chacarra, Manuel Elvira 10:36 am: Matteo Manassero, David Ravetto
- 10:51 am: John Parry, Alexander Levy
- 11:01 am: Romain Langasque, Niklas Lemke
- 11:11 am: Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry 11:21 am: Todd Clements, Clément Sordet 11:31 am: Tapio Pulkanen, Tyrrell Hatton 11:41 am: Ben Schmidt, Casey Jarvis
- 11:51 am: Jeff Winther, Daniel Hillier
- 12:06 pm: Hamish Brown, Brandon Wu
- 12:16 pm: Angel Ayora, Daniel Brown
- 12:26 pm: Shaun Norris, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 12:36 pm: Oliver Lindell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 12:46 pm: Jacob Skov Olesen, Joakim Lagergren
- 12:56 pm: Rory McIlroy, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- 1:06 pm: Angel Hidalgo, Adrien Saddier