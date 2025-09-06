2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open ended with Adrien Saddier taking a one-stroke lead with a three-round total of 15-under. The French golfer scored 4-under par 68 in Saturday's round at The K Club, Straffan, Ireland.

Below Saddier on the leaderboard stands Angel Hidalgo, who has secured a 54-hole total of 14 under par. For the final round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open on September 7, Saddier has been paired up with Hidalgo. The group will be teeing off around 1.06 pm (local time).

After today's round at The K Club, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia took the solo third spot after scoring 5-under par 67 in the third round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. For the final round, Garcia-Heredia is paired up with Rory McIlroy, who stands solo fourth on the tournament leaderboard. This group will tee off around 12:56 pm (local time).

Sunday's round will be started by the pair of Simon Forsström and Robin Williams, who will tee off around 7:10 am (local time). The next pair of golfers teeing off for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 4 are Paul O'Hara and Jesper Svensson. The duo will start their game around 7:19 am (local time).

Official groupings and tee times of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 4

Here's a detailed look at the tee times and official groupings of this year's Amgen Irish Open. Take a look (all timings in local time):

07:10 am: Robin Williams, Simon Forsström

07:19 am: Paul O'Hara, Jesper Svensson

07:28 am: Patrick Reed, Mikael Lindberg

07:37 am: Martin Laird, Erik van Rooyen

07:46 am: Yuto Katsuragawa, Kazuma Kobori

07:55 am: Marcus Armitage, Zander Lombard

08:04 am: Sean Crocker, Dylan Naidoo

08:13 am: Marco Penge, Davis Bryant

08:27 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Alex Maguire

08:36 am: Joost Luiten, Nicolai von Dellingshausen

08:45 am: Andreas Halvorsen, Bernd Wiesberger

08:54 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joel Moscatel

09:03 am: Nacho Elvira, Alejandro Del Rey

09:12 am: Ross Fisher, Adrian Otaegui

09:21 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Cockerill

09:36 am: Tom McKibbin, Jannik de Bruyn

09:46 am: Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi

09:56 am: Thomas Aiken, Laurie Canter 10:06 am: Richard Sterne, Elvis Smylie

10:16 am: Jack Senior, Jeong Weon Ko 10:26 am: Eugenio Chacarra, Manuel Elvira 10:36 am: Matteo Manassero, David Ravetto

10:51 am: John Parry, Alexander Levy

11:01 am: Romain Langasque, Niklas Lemke

11:11 am: Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry 11:21 am: Todd Clements, Clément Sordet 11:31 am: Tapio Pulkanen, Tyrrell Hatton 11:41 am: Ben Schmidt, Casey Jarvis

11:51 am: Jeff Winther, Daniel Hillier

12:06 pm: Hamish Brown, Brandon Wu

12:16 pm: Angel Ayora, Daniel Brown

12:26 pm: Shaun Norris, Thorbjørn Olesen

12:36 pm: Oliver Lindell, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:46 pm: Jacob Skov Olesen, Joakim Lagergren

12:56 pm: Rory McIlroy, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

1:06 pm: Angel Hidalgo, Adrien Saddier

