2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 06, 2025 19:20 GMT
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty
The third round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open ended with Adrien Saddier taking a one-stroke lead with a three-round total of 15-under. The French golfer scored 4-under par 68 in Saturday's round at The K Club, Straffan, Ireland.

Below Saddier on the leaderboard stands Angel Hidalgo, who has secured a 54-hole total of 14 under par. For the final round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open on September 7, Saddier has been paired up with Hidalgo. The group will be teeing off around 1.06 pm (local time).

After today's round at The K Club, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia took the solo third spot after scoring 5-under par 67 in the third round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. For the final round, Garcia-Heredia is paired up with Rory McIlroy, who stands solo fourth on the tournament leaderboard. This group will tee off around 12:56 pm (local time).

Sunday's round will be started by the pair of Simon Forsström and Robin Williams, who will tee off around 7:10 am (local time). The next pair of golfers teeing off for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 4 are Paul O'Hara and Jesper Svensson. The duo will start their game around 7:19 am (local time).

Official groupings and tee times of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open Round 4

Here's a detailed look at the tee times and official groupings of this year's Amgen Irish Open. Take a look (all timings in local time):

  • 07:10 am: Robin Williams, Simon Forsström
  • 07:19 am: Paul O'Hara, Jesper Svensson
  • 07:28 am: Patrick Reed, Mikael Lindberg
  • 07:37 am: Martin Laird, Erik van Rooyen
  • 07:46 am: Yuto Katsuragawa, Kazuma Kobori
  • 07:55 am: Marcus Armitage, Zander Lombard
  • 08:04 am: Sean Crocker, Dylan Naidoo
  • 08:13 am: Marco Penge, Davis Bryant
  • 08:27 am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Alex Maguire
  • 08:36 am: Joost Luiten, Nicolai von Dellingshausen
  • 08:45 am: Andreas Halvorsen, Bernd Wiesberger
  • 08:54 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joel Moscatel
  • 09:03 am: Nacho Elvira, Alejandro Del Rey
  • 09:12 am: Ross Fisher, Adrian Otaegui
  • 09:21 am: Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Cockerill
  • 09:36 am: Tom McKibbin, Jannik de Bruyn
  • 09:46 am: Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi
  • 09:56 am: Thomas Aiken, Laurie Canter 10:06 am: Richard Sterne, Elvis Smylie
  • 10:16 am: Jack Senior, Jeong Weon Ko 10:26 am: Eugenio Chacarra, Manuel Elvira 10:36 am: Matteo Manassero, David Ravetto
  • 10:51 am: John Parry, Alexander Levy
  • 11:01 am: Romain Langasque, Niklas Lemke
  • 11:11 am: Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry 11:21 am: Todd Clements, Clément Sordet 11:31 am: Tapio Pulkanen, Tyrrell Hatton 11:41 am: Ben Schmidt, Casey Jarvis
  • 11:51 am: Jeff Winther, Daniel Hillier
  • 12:06 pm: Hamish Brown, Brandon Wu
  • 12:16 pm: Angel Ayora, Daniel Brown
  • 12:26 pm: Shaun Norris, Thorbjørn Olesen
  • 12:36 pm: Oliver Lindell, Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • 12:46 pm: Jacob Skov Olesen, Joakim Lagergren
  • 12:56 pm: Rory McIlroy, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • 1:06 pm: Angel Hidalgo, Adrien Saddier
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Pravashis Biswas
