WATCH: Rory McIlroy's heartwarming gesture moves young fan to tears at Irish Open

Rory McIlroy is starring in this week's DP World Tour event. Following the conclusion of the third round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open, the golfer performed a heart-warming gesture that left the golf community in awe.After carding in a 4 under par 68 score on Saturday, the Northern Irishman was heading into the media tent for a press conference when a fan caught his attention in the crowd nearby. As McIlroy was walking, he heard a young girl chanting his name. While he had to address the media, he threw the little girl his golf ball that he had played with at The K Club that day. The young fan was so moved by the 2025 Masters Tournament winner's gesture that she began to cry tears of joy.Here's a look at the heart-warming moment from the 2025 Amgen Irish Open (via X @DPWorldTour):The little girl hugged her mother right after Rory McIlroy gave her his golf ball. Wearing a blue hoodie, she took a moment to look at the golf ball once again before being hit by a wave of emotions. Fellow spectators and the broadcasting commentators let out a collective 'aw' as the young golf lover fell into her father's arms. The small gesture by the career Grand Slam winner is sure to have left a lasting impact on one of his youngest fans. Rory McIlroy talks about the atmosphere at the 2025 Amgen Irish OpenIn a post-round interview on Saturday, Rory McIlroy was asked about the support he had received that day. Having fired up a bogey-free four under par 68 for the second time this week, he stated that the environment at The K Club has been a pleasure to be in. The 36-year-old thanked the crowd each day for walking the course with him and also expressed his gratitude for them at media interviews after all three tournament rounds. Here's a look at what Rory McIlroy had to say about his fans in Ireland (via ASAP Sports):&quot;It was great. I've said now for the third day in a row it's just an unbelievable atmosphere to play in. It's such a pleasure. They're so respectful. They supported Alfredo out there a lot as well. We had a great round of golf. Yeah, it was amazing. I know it's a sell-out for the weekend. So I'm expecting more of the same tomorrow, which will be good.&quot;Rory McIlroy also noted that he loved how the spectators were out there, not only rooting for him but also for Alfredo Garcia-Heredia. The latter sits in 3rd place at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open with a 54-hole score of 12 under par. On the other hand, the Northern Irishman is tied for fourth place with Joakim Lagergren.