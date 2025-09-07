Amgen Irish Open 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $6M purse?

The final round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open is currently in progress at the K Club in Straffan, Ireland. The DP World Tour event is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Thomas Detry, among other star players. The leaderboard displays tough competition with McIlroy and Swedish golfer Joakim Lagergren fighting for the winner's spot and a big prize money.
The 70th edition of the Amgen Irish Open holds a purse of $6 million and 5,000 Race to Dubai points. While some of the notable golfers have remained in contention, several big names have missed the even-par cutline. LIV golfer Brooks Koepka, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Matti Schmid, and Padraig Harrington, among others, failed to advance to the weekend rounds.
Rory McIlroy, who ended up at T50 after the first round of the Amgen Irish Open, played his way into contention and tied for third position at the end of round two. He maintained his position on the leaderboard within the Top 5 well into the final round and will look to claim the title again.
The Northern Irish golfer won the Amgen Irish Open in 2016 and finished as the runner-up last year when Rasmus Højgaard took the title home. Rory McIlroy will also look to win his first event since the 2025 Masters.
In contention for the Amgen Irish Open title is also the Swedish golfer Joakim Lagergren, who hopes to win his first event on the DP World Tour. The 33-year-old has put up an impressive fight throughout the week and will look to emerge victorious. The 2024 Amgen Irish Open champion, Rasmus Højgaard, decided to skip the tournament this year as he prepares to make his first Ryder Cup appearance later in September.
How much will each player win at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open? Purse breakdown
Let's take a look at how the 2025 Amgen Irish Open's $6 million purse will be divided among the players in the field (via Golf Monthly):
- 1st - $1,020,000
- 2nd - $660,000
- 3rd - $378,000
- 4th - $300,000
- 5th - $254,400
- 6th - $210,000
- 7th - $180,000
- 8th - $150,000
- 9th - $134,400
- 10th - $120,000
- 11th - $110,400
- 12th - $103,200
- 13th - $96,600
- 14th - $91,800
- 15th - $88,200
- 16th - $84,600
- 17th - $81,000
- 18th - $77,400
- 19th - $74,400
- 20th - $72,000
- 21st - $69,600
- 22nd - $67,800
- 23rd -$66,000
- 24th - $64,200
- 25th - $62,400
- 26th - $60,600
- 27th - $58,800
- 28th - $57,000
- 29th - $55,200
- 30th - $53,400
- 31st - $51,600
- 32nd - $49,800
- 33rd - $48,000
- 34th - $46,200
- 35th - $44,000
- 36th - $42,600
- 37th - $41,400
- 38th - $40,200
- 39th - $39,000
- 40th - $37,800
- 41st - $36,600
- 42nd - $35,400
- 43rd - $34,200
- 44th - $33,000
- 45th - $31,800
- 46th - $30,600
- 47th - $29,400
- 48th - $28,200
- 49th - $27,000
- 50th - $25,800
- 51st - $24,600
- 52nd - $23,400
- 53rd - $22,200
- 54th - $21,000
- 55th - $20,400
- 56th - $19,800
- 57th - $19,200
- 58th - $18,600
- 59th - $18,000
- 60th - $17,400
- 61st - $16,800
- 62nd - $16,200
- 63rd - $15,600
- 64th - $15,000
- 65th - $14,400
- 66th - $13,800
- 67th - $13,200
- 68th - $12,600
- 69th - $12,000
- 70th - $11,400