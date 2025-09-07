Amgen Irish Open 2025 purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $6M purse?

The final round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open is currently in progress at the K Club in Straffan, Ireland. The DP World Tour event is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Thomas Detry, among other star players. The leaderboard displays tough competition with McIlroy and Swedish golfer Joakim Lagergren fighting for the winner's spot and a big prize money.

The 70th edition of the Amgen Irish Open holds a purse of $6 million and 5,000 Race to Dubai points. While some of the notable golfers have remained in contention, several big names have missed the even-par cutline. LIV golfer Brooks Koepka, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, Matti Schmid, and Padraig Harrington, among others, failed to advance to the weekend rounds.

Rory McIlroy, who ended up at T50 after the first round of the Amgen Irish Open, played his way into contention and tied for third position at the end of round two. He maintained his position on the leaderboard within the Top 5 well into the final round and will look to claim the title again.

The Northern Irish golfer won the Amgen Irish Open in 2016 and finished as the runner-up last year when Rasmus Højgaard took the title home. Rory McIlroy will also look to win his first event since the 2025 Masters.

In contention for the Amgen Irish Open title is also the Swedish golfer Joakim Lagergren, who hopes to win his first event on the DP World Tour. The 33-year-old has put up an impressive fight throughout the week and will look to emerge victorious. The 2024 Amgen Irish Open champion, Rasmus Højgaard, decided to skip the tournament this year as he prepares to make his first Ryder Cup appearance later in September.

How much will each player win at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open? Purse breakdown

Let's take a look at how the 2025 Amgen Irish Open's $6 million purse will be divided among the players in the field (via Golf Monthly):

1st - $1,020,000

2nd - $660,000

3rd - $378,000

4th - $300,000

5th - $254,400

6th - $210,000

7th - $180,000

8th - $150,000

9th - $134,400

10th - $120,000

11th - $110,400

12th - $103,200

13th - $96,600

14th - $91,800

15th - $88,200

16th - $84,600

17th - $81,000

18th - $77,400

19th - $74,400

20th - $72,000

21st - $69,600

22nd - $67,800

23rd -$66,000

24th - $64,200

25th - $62,400

26th - $60,600

27th - $58,800

28th - $57,000

29th - $55,200

30th - $53,400

31st - $51,600

32nd - $49,800

33rd - $48,000

34th - $46,200

35th - $44,000

36th - $42,600

37th - $41,400

38th - $40,200

39th - $39,000

40th - $37,800

41st - $36,600

42nd - $35,400

43rd - $34,200

44th - $33,000

45th - $31,800

46th - $30,600

47th - $29,400

48th - $28,200

49th - $27,000

50th - $25,800

51st - $24,600

52nd - $23,400

53rd - $22,200

54th - $21,000

55th - $20,400

56th - $19,800

57th - $19,200

58th - $18,600

59th - $18,000

60th - $17,400

61st - $16,800

62nd - $16,200

63rd - $15,600

64th - $15,000

65th - $14,400

66th - $13,800

67th - $13,200

68th - $12,600

69th - $12,000

70th - $11,400

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More