Rasmus Højgaard gets honest after securing qualification to the European Ryder Cup team

Rasmus Højgaard just secured the last automatic qualifier spot in this year's European Ryder Cup team after a tough battle at the Betfred British Masters. After the final round ended, an emotional Højgaard faced the camera to let his feelings be known.The contest at Belfry demanded a top-29 result for the Danish professional golfer to march into Bethpage Black later this September. On Sunday, Rasmus Højgaard did the unthinkable by scoring a 1 under par 71 in the finals and finishing on T13.This feat left the golfer relieved and he was visibly excited to give Team USA a tough time in the 2025 Ryder Cup. While talking to the media after the end of the British Masters, Rasmus Højgaard said:&quot;I've been so stressed out on the course today and I was telling Tom, my caddie out there, I don't know how I'm going to be able to do this. I managed to make a good four in the end there, so yeah, I'm over the moon right now.&quot;Take a look at the interview clip shared by Flushing It Golf on X:Rasmus Højgaard is going to compete in the Ryder Cup for the first time in his professional career. Till August 22, Højgaard was in the 8th spot of the Team Europe Ryder Cup rankings with a total of 1261.91 points, trailing behind Sepp Straka in 7th.After his performance at Belfry, Rasmus Højgaard landed himself in the sixth spot of Team Europe Ryder Cup Rankings, jumping right over Shane Lowry. The Danish pro is currently in the automatic qualifying zone with Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Tyrrell Hatton.When Rasmus Højgaard's brother shared his feelings regarding competing in the Ryder Cup together Back on 16 July, Sky Sports Golf had a one-on-one session with Nicolai Højgaard. In the interview, the reporter asked Nicolai how much of a 'burning desire' it is to compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup with his brother. The Callaway golfer's response indicated how much he is looking forward to it.Talking about pairing up with Rasmus Højgaard, Nicolai said (quoted by Sky Sports Golf):&quot;It is a big goal for both of us. To do it together would be pretty cool. It is something we want to do in 2023, but it is a long way off... it is a dream and a goal of ours.&quot;&quot;We would love to play a morning foursomes together, that is a goal we have. We did it in the Junior Ryder Cup.&quot;At the 2025 Betfred British Masters, Nicolai was cut short of his title run by Alex Noren who aced the contest with a one-stroke margin. Højgaard finished T2 with a 72-hole total of 15 under par. If he manages to bag another strong finish in the upcoming week, Nicolai might be picked by Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald.