5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open ft. Brooks Koepka

The 2025 Amgen Irish Open is underway at The K Club in County Kildare, Ireland. Following the conclusion of the tournament’s second round, the cut line was set at even par, and several notable names missed the cut.

The Amgen Irish Open kicked off on September 4. The tournament features some of the best golfers in the world competing for a share of the $6 million total prize purse.

Big names such as Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and Luke Donald teed off the tournament’s first round on Thursday. While McIlroy is still in the field, Koepka and Donald missed the cut line and will not proceed to the third round.

Let's take a closer look at five golfers who will not be in the field this weekend.

5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

#1 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka - Source: Imagn

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has had a tumultuous season this year, with only three top-10 results in his 14 LIV Golf starts. He scored 71 in his first round at the K Club and 80 in his second round.

Koepka carded 7-over 151 across 36 holes. He landed close to the bottom of the leaderboard after the second round, missing the cut by a whopping seven strokes.

#2 Luke Donald

Luke Donald - Source: Imagn

2025 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has been chasing another win on the DP World Tour since 2012. This year, he missed the cut in all his DP World Tour starts, including the Amgen Irish Open.

Donald carded an opening round of 77 at The K Club. On day two, he scored 71, bringing his total across 36 holes to 4-over 148.

#3 Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk - Source: Imagn

Four-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Meronk won the Amgen Irish Open in 2022, marking his maiden DP World Tour title. However, he has not won another tournament on the European circuit since 2023.

Meronk carded 4-over 148 after two rounds at The K Club. He missed the cut by four strokes.

#4 Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington - Source: Imagn

15-time DP World Tour winner Padraig Harrington won the 2007 Amgen Irish Open after defeating Bradley Dredge in a playoff. He teed off at The K Club on Thursday hoping to secure his first win on the circuit since 2016, but missed the cut by five strokes.

Harrington scored 74 in his opening round and 75 on day two. He carded a total of 5-over 149 across 36 holes.

#5 Matti Schmid

Matti Schmid - Source: Imagn

Matti Schmid is still chasing his first win on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. He teed off at The K Club hoping to finally get his big break, but unfortunately missed the cut by one stroke.

Schmid had a good first round, carding 69 at the end of the day. However, his game went downhill on day two and he carded 76 in the round, bringing his total across 36 holes to 1-over 145.

