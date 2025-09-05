Brooks Koepka suffers a horrendous day while Rory McIlroy dominates proceedings in Round 2 of the Irish Open 2025

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are currently competing in the DP World Tour's 2025 Irish Open. Both golfers are two rounds into their campaign, and their second round was drastically opposite. The 2025 Irish Open is being held at the K Club and has a total prize pool of $6 million. As of this writing, amateur golfer Joakim Lagergren is leading the tournament.
Talking about Koepka, he finished his second round with a total score of 80, which is eight over par. The LIV Golf star was unable to make his mark, resulting in four bogeys, one double bogey, one triple bogey, and one birdie. With this round, his total score is now 7-over par, and he is tied for 127th position, 77 places down from where he was previously.
Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, delivered an outstanding effort, ending his second round with a total score of 6-under par. He was able to record a bogey-free round with six birdies, moving him up 47 places on the leaderboard to tie for third place. McIlroy has a total score of 7-under par, placing him only five strokes behind the leader.
Exploring Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka's 2025 AIG Women's Open Round 2 scorecards
After their first round, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka shared the same score of 1-under par. However, their second round has significantly shifted their standing in the rankings. To get a little more in-depth, here's how each golfer's scorecard looked in Round 2.
Rory McIlroy:
- par 4 Hole 1: 3 (birdie)
- par 4 Hole 2: 4
- par 3 Hole 3: 3
- par 5 Hole 4: 4 (birdie)
- par 4 Hole 5: 4
- par 4 Hole 6: 4
- par 4 Hole 7: 4
- par 3 Hole 8: 3
- par 4 Hole 9: 4
- par 5 Hole 10: 5
- par 4 Hole 11: 4
- par 3 Hole 12: 3
- par 4 Hole 13: 3 (birdie)
- par 3 Hole 14: 2 (birdie)
- par 4 Hole 15: 4
- par 5 Hole 16: 5
- par 4 Hole 17: 3 (birdie)
- par 5 Hole 18: 4 (birdie)
- Score in Second Round = 6 under par, 66
Brooks Koepka
- par 4 Hole 1: 5 (bogey)
- par 4 Hole 2: 5 (bogey)
- par 3 Hole 3: 3
- par 5 Hole 4: 5
- par 4 Hole 5: 5 (bogey)
- par 4 Hole 6: 4
- par 4 Hole 7: 7 (triple bogey)
- par 3 Hole 8: 3
- par 4 Hole 9: 4
- par 5 Hole 10: 4 (birdie)
- par 4 Hole 11: 4
- par 3 Hole 12: 5 (double bogey)
- par 4 Hole 13: 4
- par 3 Hole 14: 3
- par 4 Hole 15: 5 (bogey)
- par 5 Hole 16: 5
- par 4 Hole 17: 4
- par 5 Hole 18: 5
- Score in Second Round = 8 over par, 80