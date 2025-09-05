"Special to share this moment," - Rory McIlroy celebrates in Green Jacket, snaps group selfie with Irish fans

Rory McIlroy won the Masters Tournament in April and is still basking in the euphoria of his iconic victory. He shared a picture of himself on Instagram where he was captured posing with his Irish fans while wearing the famed green jacket.McIlroy is competing in the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Straffan, Ireland. Ahead of the tournament’s first round, he posed for a heartwarming selfie with hundreds of fans who showed up to support him in the tournament.In the post’s caption, the Northern Irish golfer thanked his fans for their endless support and shared that he was glad to finally celebrate his Masters victory with them.The caption read:“Since 2005, the support at the @irish_open has been incredible. Special to share this moment with the fans today.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring a post-round press conference at The K Club, Rory McIlroy acknowledged that it’s “amazing” to share his victory with his fans. He revealed that before winning the green jacket, he promised himself he’d never take it off. He also added that he probably hasn’t worn it as much as he should’ve, and is happy to take any opportunity he gets to put it on.After going over a decade without winning a major tournament, Rory McIlroy finally ended his 11-year majorless drought at Augusta National. He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to clinch the 2025 Masters Tournament title, marking his fifth major victory and 29th PGA Tour win.McIlroy’s win at Augusta also made him a career Grand Slam winner. He is now one of the only six golfers who have won all four major tournaments in professional golf.“The year that everything came together for me” - Rory McIlroy looks back on the 2025 golf seasonDuring the previously mentioned press conference at The K Club, Rory McIlroy was asked to describe how impactful 2025 has been in his career. He acknowledged that it has been a remarkable year because he finally achieved his longtime goal of winning the Masters and becoming a Grand Slam winner.“I guess it's the year that everything came together for me. It was basically the one piece of the puzzle that was left for me to complete. When I look at my career and my whole picture as a golfer, I basically, [have] done everything I wanted to. I guess everything after that, it's a bonus, but you have to reassess your goals,” he said.The 36-year-old golfer shared that while he has had a great year so far, he would still love to win the Amgen Irish Open and the upcoming Ryder Cup. He added that should he help Team Europe clinch the Ryder Cup title this year, 2025 would officially be the “best year” of his career.