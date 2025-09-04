Who is leading the Amgen Irish Open 2025 after play was suspended in Round 1? Leaderboard explored

Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque, and Thorbjørn Olesen share the lead at the Amgen Irish Open 2025 after the opening round was suspended due to darkness on Thursday. The trio sits at the top of the leaderboard with matching scores of 6-under 66.

Elvira impressed with a bogey-free round, which included birdies on five of his first seven holes and a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth. He shot 30 on the front nine before closing with a steady run of pars on the back nine to set the pace at the Amgen Irish Open.

Langasque matched him with seven birdies in total, four on the front nine and three more after the turn. His only blemish came at the par-4 17th, where he dropped a shot. Olesen, meanwhile, had a rollercoaster start to his campaign at the Amgen Irish Open 2025.

He made a double bogey on the third but quickly bounced back with two birdies on the next two holes. Another birdie at the ninth helped him turn in 34, and four more birdies on the back nine lifted him into a share of the lead at the Amgen Irish Open.

Play at The K Club in Straffan, Ireland, was first halted for 35 minutes in the afternoon because of dangerous weather and later suspended when the final groups could not finish due to fading light at the Amgen Irish Open.

Just one shot behind the leaders are Bernd Wiesberger, Adrien Saddier, Zander Lombard, and Daniel Brown at 5-under 67. Lombard still has one hole left to complete after making six birdies and a bogey through 17 holes.

At 4-under 68, Oliver Lindell, David Ravetto, Rafa Cabrera Bello, and Manuel Elvira are tied for eighth place. Thirteen more players follow at 3-under, tied for 12th on the leaderboard at the Amgen Irish Open.

Interestingly, Rory McIlroy is also participating in the Amgen Irish Open 2025 but recently talked about a 'disappointing finish' to Round 1 of the tournament, as he finds himself in T50 ahead of the second round.

Explored: Amgen Irish Open 2025 leaderboard after Thursday’s round

Nacho Elvira at the Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Here is a look at the leaderboard for the Amgen Irish Open 2025 after round 1:

T1 Nacho Elvira – 66 (-6)

T1 Thorbjørn Olesen – 66 (-6)

T1 Romain Langasque – 66 (-6)

T4 Bernd Wiesberger – 67 (-5)

T4 Adrien Saddier – 67 (-5)

T4 Zander Lombard – 67 (-5, thru 17)

T4 Daniel Brown – 67 (-5)

T8 Rafa Cabrera Bello – 68 (-4)

T8 Oliver Lindell – 68 (-4)

T8 David Ravetto – 68 (-4)

T8 Manuel Elvira – 68 (-4)

T12 Thomas Aiken – 69 (-3)

T12 Angel Ayora Fanegas – 69 (-3)

T12 Shane Lowry – 69 (-3)

T12 Jacob Skov Olesen – 69 (-3)

T12 Matthew Baldwin – 69 (-3)

T12 Laurie Canter – 69 (-3)

T12 Francesco Laporta – 69 (-3)

T12 Tapio Pulkkanen – 69 (-3)

T12 Mikael Lindberg – 69 (-3)

T12 Matti Schmid – 69 (-3)

T12 Casey Jarvis – 69 (-3)

T12 Benjamin Schmidt – 69 (-3)

T12 Joel Moscatel – 69 (-3)

T25 Masahiro Kawamura – 70 (-2)

T25 Dan Bradbury – 70 (-2)

T25 Simon Forsstrom – 70 (-2)

T25 Tom Vaillant – 70 (-2)

T25 Niklas Lemke – 70 (-2, thru 17)

T25 Aaron Cockerill – 70 (-2)

T25 Hamish Brown – 70 (-2, thru 17)

T25 Martin Laird – 70 (-2)

T25 Andreas Halvorsen – 70 (-2)

T25 Alex Maguire – 70 (-2, thru 17)

T25 Danny Willett – 70 (-2)

T25 Paul O'Hara – 70 (-2)

T25 Jeong-Weon Ko – 70 (-2)

T25 Matteo Manassero – 70 (-2)

T25 Todd Clements – 70 (-2)

T25 Tyrrell Hatton – 70 (-2)

T25 Angel Hidalgo – 70 (-2)

T25 Joakim Lagergren – 70 (-2)

T25 Brandon Wu – 70 (-2)

T25 Adrian Otaegui – 70 (-2)

T25 Andrew Wilson – 70 (-2)

T25 Alexander Levy – 70 (-2)

T25 Marco Penge – 70 (-2)

T25 Julien Brun – 70 (-2)

T25 Jannik De Bruyn – 70 (-2)

T50 Brooks Koepka – 71 (-1)

T50 Guido Migliozzi – 71 (-1)

T50 Jordan L. Smith – 71 (-1)

T50 Ewen Ferguson – 71 (-1)

T50 Alejandro Del Rey – 71 (-1)

T50 Richard Sterne – 71 (-1)

T50 Tom McKibbin – 71 (-1)

T50 Rory McIlroy – 71 (-1)

T50 Daniel Hillier – 71 (-1)

T50 Kiradech Aphibarnrat – 71 (-1)

T50 Gavin Green – 71 (-1)

T50 Lucas Bjerregaard – 71 (-1)

T50 Jack Senior – 71 (-1)

T63 Jhonattan Vegas – 72

T63 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra – 72

T63 Seamus Power – 72

T63 Richie Ramsay – 72

T63 Jesper Svensson – 72

T63 Hao-Tong Li – 72

T63 Robert Moran – 72

T63 Marcel Schneider – 72

T63 Ryan Gerard – 72

T63 Christiaan Bezuidenhout – 72

T63 Ross Fisher – 72

T63 Jeff Winther – 72

T63 Davis Bryant – 72

T63 Marcel Siem – 72

T63 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez – 72

T63 Nicolas Colsaerts – 72

T63 Robin Williams – 72

T63 Shaun Norris – 72

T63 Yuto Katsuragawa – 72

T63 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia – 72

T63 Frederic Lacroix – 72

T85 Grant Forrest – 73

T85 David Micheluzzi – 73

T85 Joel Girrbach – 73

T85 Keita Nakajima – 73

T85 Deon Germishuys – 73

T85 Elvis Smylie – 73

T85 Erik Van Rooyen – 73

T85 Clement Sordet – 73

T85 Johannes Veerman – 73

T85 Adrian Meronk – 73

T85 Joost Luiten – 73

T85 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen – 73

T85 John Parry – 73

T85 Pablo Larrazabal – 73

T85 Sean Crocker – 73

T85 Thomas Detry – 73

T85 Niklas Norgaard Moller – 73

T104 Sam Bairstow – 74

T104 Ricardo Gouveia – 74

T104 Pierre Pineau – 74

T104 Patrick Reed – 74

T104 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen – 74

T104 Matthias Schwab – 74

T104 John Doyle – 74

T104 Andy Sullivan – 74

T104 Padraig Harrington – 74

T104 John Catlin – 74

T104 Francesco Molinari – 74

T104 Dylan Naidoo – 74

T104 Julien Guerrier – 74

T104 Connor Syme – 74

T104 Ryan Brehm – 74

T104 Jordan Gumberg – 74

T104 Jason Scrivener – 74

T104 Richard Mansell – 74

T104 Scott Jamieson – 74

T104 Mark Power – 74

T104 Benjamin Hebert – 74

T125 Dylan Frittelli – 75

T125 Kazuma Kobori – 75

T125 Brandon Robinson-Thompson – 75

T128 Maximilian Kieffer – 76

T128 Brandon Stone – 76

T128 Callum Shinkwin – 76

T128 Conor Purcell – 76

T128 Martin Couvra – 76

T128 Ryggs Johnston – 76

T128 Fabrizio Zanotti – 76

T128 Troy Merritt – 76

T128 Jorge Campillo – 76

T137 Joe Dean – 77

T137 Calum Hill – 77

T137 Kristoffer Reitan – 77

T137 Darren Fichardt – 77

T137 Luke Donald – 77

T137 Andrea Pavan – 77

T137 Jens Dantorp – 77

T144 Alexander Knappe – 78

T144 Darius Van Driel – 78

T144 Shubhankar Sharma – 78

T144 Max Kennedy – 78

T148 Bjorn Akesson – 79

T148 MJ Daffue – 79

T148 Yannik Paul – 79

T151 Martin Trainer – 80

T151 Alex Fitzpatrick – 80

T153 Thriston Lawrence – 81

T153 Matthew Jordan – 81

155 Dale Whitnell – 82

156 Nathan Kimsey – 86

