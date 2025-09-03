How to watch the 2025 Amgen Irish Open? TV, streaming, and more explored

The 2025 Amgen Irish Open tees off this week at The K Club in County Kildare, Ireland, drawing a world-class field that includes Rory McIlroy. For fans in the United States, Golf Channel will provide exclusive TV coverage of all four rounds of the Amgen Irish Open from September 4-7.

Live broadcasts of this DP World Tour event will also be available in the United States through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Here is a look at the full viewing schedule for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open in the United States (all times ET):

Thursday, Sept. 4: 3–8 a.m., 11 a.m.–1 p.m. (Golf Channel)

3–8 a.m., 11 a.m.–1 p.m. (Golf Channel) Friday, Sept. 5: 8 a.m.–1 p.m. (Golf Channel)

8 a.m.–1 p.m. (Golf Channel) Saturday, Sept. 6: 7:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

7:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel) Sunday, Sept. 7: 7:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

All broadcasts for the Amgen Irish Open will be simulcast on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App for online viewing.

Tee times for R1 of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

Below are the tee times for all golfers for the first round of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. Notably, Rory McIlroy will tee off with Thriston Lawrence and Kristoffer Reitan at 1 p.m. ET from Tee No. 10.

Tee No. 1 at the Amgen Irish

12:30 p.m. – Dan Bradbury, Robert Moran, Bernd Wiesberger

12:40 p.m. – Matteo Manassero, Jesper Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

12:50 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Johannes Veerman, Joakim Lagergren

1:00 p.m. – Brandon Wu, Paul O’Hara, Deon Germishuys

1:10 p.m. – Alexander Knappe, Gavin Green, Robin Williams

1:20 p.m. – Davis Bryant, David Micheluzzi, MJ Daffue

1:30 p.m. – Jorge Campillo, Adrian Otaegui, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:40 p.m. – Oliver Lindell, Aaron Cockerill, Maximilian Kieffer

1:50 p.m. – Sean Crocker, Casey Jarvis, Jeff Winther

2:00 p.m. – Angel Ayora, David Revetto, Dylan Frittelli

2:10 p.m. – Todd Clements, Yuto Katsuragawa, Julien Guerrier

2:20 p.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Ryggs Johnston, Darius Van Driel

2:30 p.m. – Thomas Aiken, Martin Laird, Julien Brun

5:30 p.m. – Grant Forrest, Keita Nakajima, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

5:40 p.m. – John Parry, Thomas Detry, Connor Syme

5:50 p.m. – Laurie Canter, Tom McKibbin, Haotong Li

6:00 p.m. – Seamus Power, Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge

6:10 p.m. – Luke Donald, Erik Van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari

6:20 p.m. – Richard Mansell, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Hillier

6:30 p.m. – Danny Willett, Max Kennedy, Patrick Reed

6:40 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jacob Skov Olesen, Conor Purcell

6:50 p.m. – Andrea Pavan, Marcel Siem, Yannik Paul

7:00 p.m. – Frederic Lacroix, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Matti Schmid

7:10 p.m. – Francesco Laporta, Clement Sordet, Tom Vaillant

7:20 p.m. – Marcus Armitage, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Nathan Kimsey

7:30 p.m. – Niklas Lemke, Ugo Coussaud, Jayden Schaper

Tee No. 10 at the Amgen Irish Open

12:30 p.m. – Shaun Norris, Niklas Norgaard, Daniel Brown

12:40 p.m. – Padraig Harrington, Jhonattan Vegas, Adrien Saddier

12:50 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Martin Couvra

1:00 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Thriston Lawrence, Kristoffer Reitan

1:10 p.m. – Jordan Smith, Eugenio Chacarra, Ryan Gerard

1:20 p.m. – Adrian Meronk, John Catlin, Ross Fisher

1:30 p.m. – Calum Hill, Angel Hidalgo, Andy Sullivan

1:40 p.m. – Nacho Elvira, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Alex Fitzpatrick

1:50 p.m. – Mikael Lindberg, Richard Sterne, Richie Ramsay

2:00 p.m. – Simon Forsstrom, Joost Luiten, Ewen Ferguson

2:10 p.m. – John Doyle, Martin Trainer, Andreas Halvorsen

2:20 p.m. – Dylan Naidoo, Sam Bairstow, Joel Girrbach

2:30 p.m. – Joe Dean, Matthew Jordan, Jordan Gumberg

5:30 p.m. – Tapio Pulkkanen, Matthew Baldwin, Benjamin Hebert

5:40 p.m. – Mark Power, Kazuma Kobori, Ben Schmidt

5:50 p.m. – Masahiro Kawamura, Alexander Levy, Jens Dantorp

6:00 p.m. – Scott Jamieson, Ryan Brehm, Pierre Pineau

6:10 p.m. – Elvis Smylie, Brandon Stone, Alejandro Del Rey

6:20 p.m. – Bjorn Akesson, Jannik De Bruyn, Troy Merritt

6:30 p.m. – Matthias Schwab, Callum Shinkwin, Ivan Cantero

6:40 p.m. – Marcel Schneider, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jeong weon Ko

6:50 p.m. – Ricardo Gouveia, Jason Scrivener, Manuel Elvira

7:00 p.m. – Shubhankar Sharma, Andrew Wilson, Darren Fichardt

7:10 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Nicolas Colsaerts, Fabrizio Zanotti

7:20 p.m. – Dale Whitnell, Jack Senior, Joel Moscatel

7:30 p.m. – Alex Maguire, Hamish Brown, Zander Lombard

