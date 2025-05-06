Billy Horschel shocks fans with unexpected injury update, set to miss PGA Championship

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel recently shared an update about his injury, mentioning that it requires surgery and would keep him off the golf course for the next Major.

The 38-year-old golfer took to his social media platforms to inform his fans about the right hip injury he suffered recently. Horschel was last seen in action at the Signature event, RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 27th position.

Billy Horschel at the RBC Heritage 2025 - Source: Imagn

He posted a video of his 'health update' on his X page, speaking about his injury, due to which he had to withdraw from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, and his upcoming surgery. In the video, he shared:

"After meeting with doctors and talking to my team, we're gonna have right hip surgery early next week out in Colorado."

Horschel, who'll be missing the PGA Championship next week, added:

"It's an unfortunate situation with so many great events left on the calendar but this is a preventative measure. I'm already looking forward to getting the rehab started, getting back to practicing and hopefully return to the golf course in late summer, early fall."

The PGA Tour star also mentioned the 'unbelievable' support system that he has and thanked his sponsors and partners for their support throughout. Horschel also said he'll continue to share updates and positive news about his rehab in the future.

How has Billy Horschel performed this season?

Before his withdrawal from the Zurich Classic 2025, Billy Horschel played in 12 PGA Tour events this year. He's had mixed outcomes altogether, apart from missing the cuts in five tournaments: the Masters, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Genesis Invitational, the WM Phoenix Open, and the Sony Open.

The 38-year-old golfer's first event of the season was The Sentry, where he ended up in the 51st position after the final round. He got his best finish of the season at the Valspar Championship, where he shared the T4 spot with two other players.

Billy Horschel at the Valspar Championship 2025 - Source: Getty

He was tied for the 42nd position by the end of the Players Championship in March. At the Cognizant Classic, Billy Horschel finished in the T25 spot on the leaderboard. While he was tied for the ninth position at the end of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he finished with a tie at the T21 spot at The American Express. At the RBC Heritage, his final appearance, he finished in the T27 position.

Despite being on the PGA Tour since 2009, Billy Horschel is yet to win a Major title. His best finish across all the Majors came in 2024, where he was tied for second position at The Open Championship.

