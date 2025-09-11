BMW PGA Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of 2025 BMW PGA Championship was suspended today due to poor lighting conditions. As per official announcement, play will resume around 7.45 am (local time) on Friday, September 12. However, the tee times for the second round will remain unchanged.

After play was stopped, Ludvig Aberg and Tom Vaillant emerged as the joint leaders of this contest. Aberg will tee off for the second round of this year's BMW PGA Championship on 12.45 pm (local time). For the round on Friday, the Swedish pro is paired up with Hideki Matsuyama and Matt Fitzpatrick.

On the other hand, Vaillant will tee off around 10.40 am (local time). The golfer is paired up alongside Ivan Cantero and Thomas Aiken for the second round of BMW PGA Championship. Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Scott Jamieson and Manuel Elvira will start the second round of the tournament at Wentworth on 06.40 am (local time). Following their group, the pair of Richie Ramsay, Ben Schmidt, and Marcus Kinhult will tee off. They are scheduled to start the second round of BMW PGA Championship on 06.50 am (local time).

BMW PGA Championship Round 2 tee times and official pairings

Here's a detailed view at the tee times and groupings for the second round of this year's BMW PGA Championship. Take a look (all timings in local time):

6:40 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Manuel Elvira, Scott Jamieson

6:50 a.m.: Ben Schmidt, Richie Ramsay, Marcus Kinhult

7:00 a.m.: Andy Sullivan, Ugo Coussaud, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:10 a.m.: Matthew Jordan, Casey Jarvis, Joakim Lagergren

7:20 a.m.: Jeff Winther, Zander Lombard, Francesco Laporta

7:30 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Frederic Lacroix, David Ravetto

7:40 a.m.: Marcel Siem, Nacho Elvira, Julien Guerrier

7:50 a.m.: Bernd Wiesberger, Dean Burmester, Adrian Otaegui

8:00 a.m.: Matti Schmid, Grant Forrest, Adrien Saddier

8:15 a.m.: Danny Willett, Keita Nakajima, Corey Conners

8:25 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Højgaard, Marco Penge

8:35 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Fox

8:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm

8:55 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

9:05 a.m.: Alex Noren, Matteo Manassero, Luke Donald

9:15 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Thomas Pieters, Jordan Smith

9:25 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Pablo Larrazábal, Jorge Campillo

9:35 a.m.: Guido Migliozzi, Daniel Hillier, Ryggs Johnston

9:50 a.m.: Alejandro Del Rey, Yuto Katsuragawa, Shaun Norris

10:00 a.m.: Darius Van Driel, Todd Clements, Simon Forsström

10:10 a.m.: Andrea Pavan, Joost Luiten, Sean Crocker

10:20 a.m.: Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

10:30 a.m.: Jason Scrivener, Marcus Armitage, Callum Shinkwin

10:40 a.m.: Tom Vaillant, Thomas Aiken, Ivan Cantero

10:50 a.m.: Marcel Schneider, Jeong Weon Ko, Angel Ayora

11:00 a.m.: Gavin Green, David Micheluzzi, Jayden Schaper

11:10 a.m.: Brandon Stone, Haotong Li, Aaron Cockerill

11:25 a.m.: Johannes Veerman, Dylan Frittelli, Dale Whitnell

11:35 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Connor Syme, Martin Couvra

11:45 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Michael Kim, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

11:55 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Joaquin Niemann, Daniel Brown

12:05 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

12:15 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Min Woo Lee, Aaron Rai

12:25 p.m.: Laurie Canter, Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka

12:35 p.m.: Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

12:45 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:00 p.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Patrick Reed, John Parry

1:10 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra

1:20 p.m.: Erik Van Rooyen, Elvis Smylie, Ryan Gerard

1:30 p.m.: Richard Mansell, Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin

1:40 p.m.: Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo, Dan Bradbury

1:50 p.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Paul O’Hara, Sam Bairstow

2:00 p.m.: Joe Dean, Calum Hill, Dylan Naidoo

2:10 p.m.: Jordan Gumberg, Yannik Paul, Shubhankar Sharma

2:20 p.m.: Oliver Lindell, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kazuma Kobori

2:30 p.m.: Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Darren Fichardt

