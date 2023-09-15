BMW PGA Championship Day 2 Friday tee times and pairing explored

Marcus Helligkildo topped the leaderboard with a score of under 8 after the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday. He took the lead by two strokes over Richie Ramsay and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The second round of the tournament will start on Friday, September 15, at 6:45 a.m. BST. Nacho Elvira will take the first shot of the day. He will pair up with Darius Van Diel and Jeff Winther to start the game followed by Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters and Marcus Armitage. They will tee off at 6:55 am BST.

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship features the European Ryder Cup team. Jon Rahm, who paired up with Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton, will tee off at 8:40 a.m. BST followed by Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre, who start their game at 8:50 a.m. BST.

Rory McIlroy will start the game at 12:30 p.m. BST with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, while Tommy Fleetwood will resume the play at 1 p.m. BST with Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.

BMW PGA Championship Day 2 Friday tee times

Here are the tee times for BMW PGA Championship Day 2 (All-time in BST):

06:45 a.m - Nacho Elvira, Darius van Driel, Jeff Winther

06:55 a.m.- Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters, Marcus Armitage

07:05 a.m. - Freddy Schott, Masahiro Kawamura, Lukas Nemecz

07:15 a.m. - Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Tapio Pulkkanen, Fabrizio Zanotti

07:25 a.m - Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson, Hurly Long

07:35 a.m - David Law, Matthieu Pavon, Thomas Detry

07:45 a.m - Ashun Wu, Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner

07:55 a.m - Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin

08:05 a.m.- Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher

08:15 a.m. - Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

08:25 a.m - Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Bjork

08:40 a.m - Jon Rahm, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton

08:50 a.m Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre

09:00 a.m Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazabal

09:10 a.m. - Vincent Norman, Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo

09:20 a.m- Marcel Siem, Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

09:30 a.m- Daniel Brown, Todd Clements, Matt Wallace

09:40 a.m - Callum Shinkwin, Kalle Samooja, Nick Bachem

09:50 a.m - Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick

10:00 a.m. - Hennie Du Plessis, Louis De Jager, JC Ritchie

10:10 a.m.- Alexander Levy, Soren Kjeldsen, Santiago Tarrio

10:20 a.m.- Mikael Lindberg, Nathan Kimsey, Jazz Janewattananond,

10:35 a.m. - Oliver Hundeboll, Alexander Knappe, Robin Sciot-Siegrist

10:45 a.m - Andy Sullivan, Craig Lee, Angel Hidalgo

10:55 a.m- Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Will Besseling

11:05 a.m. - John Catlin, James Morrison, Jamie Donaldson

11:15 a.m - Zander Lombard, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun

11:25 a.m - Simon Forsstrom, Okie Strydom, Daan Huizing

11:35 a.m - Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Richie Ramsay

11:45 a.m - Paul Waring, Oliver Bekker, Connor Syme

11:55 a.m - Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino

12:05 p.m. - Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Soderberg

12:15 p.m - Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Stephen Gallagher

12:30 p.m- Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard

12:40 p.m - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

12:50 p.m. - Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel

01:00 p.m.- Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka

01:10 p.m.- Thorbjorn Olsen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten

01:20 p.m. - Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan

01:30 p.m. - Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari

01:40 p.m - Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson, Grant Forrest

01:50 p.m - Daniel Gavins, Adrian Otaegui, Dale Whitnell

02:00 p.m. - Marc Warren, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener

02:10 p.m.- Aaron Cockerill, Jeunghun Wang, Marcus Helligkilde

02:20 p.m. - Jeremy Freiburghaus, Sebastian Garcia, Julien Guerrier

02:30 p.m. - Jens Dantorp, Niklas Norgaard, Johannes Veerman