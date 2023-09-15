BMW PGA Championship Day 2 Friday tee times and pairing explored

Marcus Helligkildo topped the leaderboard with a score of under 8 after the first round of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship on Thursday. He took the lead by two strokes over Richie Ramsay and Matt Fitzpatrick.
The second round of the tournament will start on Friday, September 15, at 6:45 a.m. BST. Nacho Elvira will take the first shot of the day. He will pair up with Darius Van Diel and Jeff Winther to start the game followed by Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters and Marcus Armitage. They will tee off at 6:55 am BST.
The 2023 BMW PGA Championship features the European Ryder Cup team. Jon Rahm, who paired up with Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton, will tee off at 8:40 a.m. BST followed by Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre, who start their game at 8:50 a.m. BST.
Rory McIlroy will start the game at 12:30 p.m. BST with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, while Tommy Fleetwood will resume the play at 1 p.m. BST with Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka.
BMW PGA Championship Day 2 Friday tee times
Here are the tee times for BMW PGA Championship Day 2 (All-time in BST):
- 06:45 a.m - Nacho Elvira, Darius van Driel, Jeff Winther
- 06:55 a.m.- Ryo Hisatsune, Justin Walters, Marcus Armitage
- 07:05 a.m. - Freddy Schott, Masahiro Kawamura, Lukas Nemecz
- 07:15 a.m. - Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Tapio Pulkkanen, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 07:25 a.m - Gavin Green, Scott Jamieson, Hurly Long
- 07:35 a.m - David Law, Matthieu Pavon, Thomas Detry
- 07:45 a.m - Ashun Wu, Calum Hill, Antoine Rozner
- 07:55 a.m - Haotong Li, Guido Migliozzi, Tom McKibbin
- 08:05 a.m.- Eddie Pepperell, Romain Langasque, Ross Fisher
- 08:15 a.m. - Aaron Rai, Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge
- 08:25 a.m - Adrian Meronk, Danny Willett, Alexander Bjork
- 08:40 a.m - Jon Rahm, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton
- 08:50 a.m Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre
- 09:00 a.m Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Pablo Larrazabal
- 09:10 a.m. - Vincent Norman, Jordan Smith, Jorge Campillo
- 09:20 a.m- Marcel Siem, Dan Bradbury, Rafa Cabrera-Bello
- 09:30 a.m- Daniel Brown, Todd Clements, Matt Wallace
- 09:40 a.m - Callum Shinkwin, Kalle Samooja, Nick Bachem
- 09:50 a.m - Sami Valimaki, Adri Arnaus, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 10:00 a.m. - Hennie Du Plessis, Louis De Jager, JC Ritchie
- 10:10 a.m.- Alexander Levy, Soren Kjeldsen, Santiago Tarrio
- 10:20 a.m.- Mikael Lindberg, Nathan Kimsey, Jazz Janewattananond,
- 10:35 a.m. - Oliver Hundeboll, Alexander Knappe, Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- 10:45 a.m - Andy Sullivan, Craig Lee, Angel Hidalgo
- 10:55 a.m- Marcus Kinhult, Chase Hanna, Will Besseling
- 11:05 a.m. - John Catlin, James Morrison, Jamie Donaldson
- 11:15 a.m - Zander Lombard, Joakim Lagergren, Julien Brun
- 11:25 a.m - Simon Forsstrom, Okie Strydom, Daan Huizing
- 11:35 a.m - Maximilian Kieffer, Matthew Baldwin, Richie Ramsay
- 11:45 a.m - Paul Waring, Oliver Bekker, Connor Syme
- 11:55 a.m - Ewen Ferguson, Sean Crocker, Rikuya Hoshino
- 12:05 p.m. - Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Soderberg
- 12:15 p.m - Thomas Bjorn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Stephen Gallagher
- 12:30 p.m- Padraig Harrington, Victor Perez, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12:40 p.m - Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
- 12:50 p.m. - Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Billy Horschel
- 01:00 p.m.- Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka
- 01:10 p.m.- Thorbjorn Olsen, Yannik Paul, Joost Luiten
- 01:20 p.m. - Shubhankar Sharma, Matthew Southgate, Matthew Jordan
- 01:30 p.m. - Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari
- 01:40 p.m - Daniel Hillier, Oliver Wilson, Grant Forrest
- 01:50 p.m - Daniel Gavins, Adrian Otaegui, Dale Whitnell
- 02:00 p.m. - Marc Warren, Victor Dubuisson, Jason Scrivener
- 02:10 p.m.- Aaron Cockerill, Jeunghun Wang, Marcus Helligkilde
- 02:20 p.m. - Jeremy Freiburghaus, Sebastian Garcia, Julien Guerrier
- 02:30 p.m. - Jens Dantorp, Niklas Norgaard, Johannes Veerman