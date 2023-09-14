Will the 2023 BMW PGA Championship have a cut? Tournament rules & format explored

The BMW PGA Championship is the upcoming headline event for the 2023 DP World Tour. It is an important competition that will include a prize purse of $9 million. The event will commence on September 14 at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, Surrey in England.

The winner will be awarded 1,335 DP World Tour points. However, there have been concerns regarding the format of the tournament on social media.

It is reported that the format of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship will be similar to last year and will involve cuts after the first two rounds. The competition will consist of 72 holes and 144 golfers. The top 65 players will be selected for the final two rounds after the completion of 36 holes.

Golfers will tee off in threesomes for the first two rounds of the event in two waves, the morning wave and the afternoon wave. However, the format will change for the final two rounds as the golfers will tee off in pairs based on their score after 36 holes. For example, the golfer with the highest score will go first, followed by the next top-scorer in descending order.

Aditionally, the DP World Tour event will also have a sudden death playoff in case of any ties at the end. The qualifying golfers will compete against each other hole-after-hole until a winner is determined.

Europe's key golfers feature for the BMW PGA Championship days before the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is the ultimate showdown between team Europe and team USA where prominent golfers will compete against each other. Team Europe is fielding a rejuvenated side this year with the inclusion of four rookies.

Interestingly, almost every key player from team Europe will be featuring at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. Major names like Rory Mcllroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Adrian Meronk and Ludvig Aberg will be teeing off at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water.

Aditionally, their captain Luke Donald has also participated in the competition and will observe every golfer from team Europe. The BMW PGA Championship will serve as a predecessor to the iconic Ryder Cup for team Europe.