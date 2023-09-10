BMW PGA Championship: Exploring past champions, history and more

The BMW PGA Championship is one of the premier events of the DP World Tour, which offers its winner 64 points in the Official World Golf Rankings. The 2023 edition is scheduled to be played at the Wentworth West Course in Surrey from September 14 to 17.

While the official field of the event is not yet known, it is noteworthy that over 200 players are already on the entry list. More players could even qualify after the Monday qualifiers. However, just 144 players will take the tee in Surrey next week, with all the 12 European Ryder Cup team players confirmed.

What is the history of the BMW PGA Championship?

Started way back in 1955 by the PGA, the tournament was initially known as the British PGA Championship. The inaugural event was won by English golfer Ken Bousfield, who defeated a fellow English golfer Max Faulkner.

Earlier on, the BMW PGA Championship was played in May, especially, during the United Kingdom's Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Interestingly, the DP World Tour, which sanctions the event, is headquartered at the Wentworth Club, in Virginia Water, Surrey. The venue is the permanent host of the event and has continuously hosted it since 1984.

The tournament has undergone quite a few name changes since its inception. However, in 2007, BMW joined it as the principal sponsor and since then it has been known as the BMW PGA Championship.

Following are the previous winners since the tournament's last name change:

2022 - Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry 2021 - Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel 2020 - Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton 2019 - Danny Willett

Danny Willett 2018 - Francesco Molinari

Francesco Molinari 2017 - Alex Noren

Alex Noren 2016 - Chris Wood

Chris Wood 2015 - An Byeong-hun

An Byeong-hun 2014 - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy 2013 - Matteo Manassero

Matteo Manassero 2012 - Luke Donald

Luke Donald 2011 - Luke Donald

Luke Donald 2010 - Simon Khan

Simon Khan 2009 - Paul Casey

Paul Casey 2008 - Miguel Angel Jimenez

Miguel Angel Jimenez 2007 - Anders Hansen

Former English professional golfer Sir Nick Faldo is the most successful player in the history of the BMW PGA Championship. He won the tournament four times in 1978, 1980, 1981, and 1989.

Three players have also won the tournament three times each. Peter Alliss was the only English player among the tied three golfers. He won the tournament in 1957, 1962, and 1965.

Scottish golfer Colin Montgomerie is the only player in the BMW PGA Championship history to win the tournament three years in a row. He won the event from 1998 to 2000.

Sir Nick Faldo in 1980 and 1981 and Luke Donald in 2011 and 2012 are the only two other golfers to successfully defend their titles.

In 2021, Billy Horschel defeated Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Laurie Canter, and Jamie Donaldson by one stroke to become the second American golfer after Arnold Palmer (1975) to win the tournament.