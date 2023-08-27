Bob Barker, who appeared in Adam Sandler’s golf movie 'Happy Gilmore', dies aged 99

American television host Bob Barker has died at the age of 99. He was known for hosting the longest-ever game show, CBS's "The Price Is Right." He hosted the show from 1972 to 2007. He was also the host of another game show called "Truth or Consequences" from 1956 to 1975.

The news of his death was reported by his publicist Roger Neal in a press release. He wrote in the statement that was quoted by "Golf Week":

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest (master of ceremonies) who ever lived Bob Barker has left us."

Bob Barker was known in the golfing fraternity because of his role in Adam Sandler's golf-based comedy film "Happy Gilmore," which was released in 1996. What's more interesting about his role was that he on-boarded the project after the filmmakers agreed to his two stipulations.

The first was to re-work his scene with the titular character Gilmore allowing Barker to beat him. The second condition was to shoot his fight scene himself instead of using a body double.

The sports world reacted to Bob Barker's death

Born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, "The Price Is Right" host passed away on August 26, 2023. His death was mourned by a number of sportsmen and filmmakers.

Adam Sandler, who was the protagonist and the writer of the movie "Happy Gilmore," in which Barker was a part of the cast, took to his Twitter handle to pay homage to the greatest host of America. He wrote:

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

Christopher McDonald, who played the role of Shooter McGavin in "Happy Gilmore," also paid homage to Barker. He thanked the "The Price Is Right" host for the memories, especially the fight scene in the movie. He wrote on his Twitter.

"Bob Barker was a staple of so many childhoods. A game show host icon. He gave us one of the greatest fight scenes in movie history. He was a legend and will remain one forever. Thanks for all the memories Bob. Rest easy."

American Sports broadcaster Robin Lundberg also mourned the death of the legendary game host. In his Twitter post, he wrote:

"Bob Barker will forever be remembered for hosting The Price Is Right, and for beating the crap out of Happy Gilmore"

Bob Barker had several health issues since the late 90s. In 2018, he was even rushed to hospital after he experienced severe back pain.

We pay our tribute to America's greatest-ever game show host!