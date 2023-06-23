The Price Is Right contestant dislocates shoulder while celebrating, here is what you need to know

During a game of Bonkers on The Price Is Right, Henry, a contestant on the CBS show, recently dislocated his shoulder after accurately guessing the price of a trip to Hawaii. The contestant's victory dance after correctly predicting the trip's price, which awarded him a vacation to the aforementioned holiday destination, resulted in a shoulder injury. According to the official Instagram handle of the show, the contestant is in a state of recovery and is said to be enjoying his time on the beach with his arm in a sling.

As the news went viral, various professional medical institutions started discussing how it might have happened. They came to the conclusion, after speaking to the doctor Henry was sent to, that it happened because he threw his hands in a position that led to him dislocating his shoulder.

A detailed description of the incident in The Price Is Right

Guy dislocates shoulder celebrating on The Price Is Right

As the popular show The Price Is Right progressed, Henry's luck seemed to be on an upward trajectory, leading him to the round called Bonkers, where a fabulous trip to Hawaii was up for grabs. Little did he know that his jubilant celebration would soon become a memorable, albeit painful, moment in television history.

With a surge of excitement pulsating through his veins, the contestant confidently guessed the price of the trip to Hawaii, causing an eruption of elation within him. Unable to contain his joy, he spontaneously threw his fists in the air, unleashing a powerful and exuberant gesture.

Unfortunately, fate had a different plan in mind. As The Price Is Right contestant Henry's fists soared towards the heavens, his shoulder decided to part ways with its socket, creating a truly jaw-dropping spectacle for both the studio audience and the viewers at home.

The host of The Price Is Right, Drew Carey, swiftly intervened, making sure that the contestant on his show received the necessary care and attention.

In a surprising twist, Henry's devoted wife, Alice, was summoned to spin the wheel on his behalf. With a mix of determination and a touch of nerves, Alice embraced the challenge and miraculously secured a score of 95, ensuring Henry's place in the next round, Showcase Showdown.

The Price Is Right's official Instagram handle later confirmed his triumphant recovery, assuring everyone that Henry was back to his daily life and feeling better. It serves as a reminder that celebrating victories should always be approached with caution, as even the most joyous moments can sometimes have unexpected consequences.

Precautions for shoulder dislocation

'Price is Right' contestant suffers injury while celebrating victory

This winner may be enjoying his Mai Tai on the beach with his arm in a sling. A contestant on "The Price is Right" was so excited about winning big on the game show that he dislocated his shoulder while celebrating.

When basking in triumph, it is advisable to curb the temptation for wild, Hulk-like fist pumps or exuberant victory dances. Remember, excessive shoulder gyrations may catapult your joint into unplanned aerial escapades.

A trip to the gym becomes crucial for better shoulder mobility. Engaging in regular exercises to strengthen those shoulder muscles can bestow the power of stability, minimizing the chances of unfortunate dislocations upon an individual. Strong shoulders act as reliable superhero capes, guarding against unexpected misadventures.

Engaging in thrilling escapades or extreme sports demands caution. While leaping off cliffs or swinging from chandeliers may appear exhilarating, it is wise to remember that the shoulder blade cherishes its rightful abode within its cozy socket.

When feeling excited, it's important to think things through before acting because dopamine levels aren't under control at that time. So it becomes brutally necessary to keep an eye open and make every move; otherwise, one has to meet a doctor right after, like Henry from The Price Is Right. One can absolutely take care to avoid such shoulder injuries and have a joyous celebration.

