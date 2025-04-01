"Bones talking sh*t for the fans" - Alejandro Tosti hits back at veteran caddie for slow play allegation

Alejandro Tosti responded to veteran caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay for a slow play allegation during the final round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. The tournament concluded on Sunday, March 30, at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Ad

The controversy started on the par-5 8th hole, when Min Woo Lee, who was playing with Tosti, hit a tee shot that landed under a bush. Lee took an "unplayable lie" in approximately 12 minutes and completed the hole in about 30 minutes. Post the incident, Tosti was seen talking to a rules official during the broadcast, likely complaining about the delay.

Further, on the par-4 12th hole, Tosti was seen walking behind his playing partners, which the broadcasters interpreted as a protest by the Argentine player against the earlier delays. Mackay said during the broadcast (via Golf.com):

Ad

Trending

"I don’t know what’s going on, but Tosti is playing at his own pace. At times, it’s normal. At times, it’s glacially slow. But he’s decided on this particular hole to really take his time, and he’s holding up play in this last group. The bottom line is this is incredibly unfair to a 26-year-old guy (Lee) trying to get over the finish line for the first time."

Ad

After the tournament, Golf Channel's golf writer Brentley Romine reflected on the whole issue via his X (formerly Twitter handle). Commenting under Romine's post, Alejandro Tosti responded to the allegations by the veteran caddie and NBC on-course commentator.

Tosti denied the accusation and said Bones was saying so to entertain viewers. The golfer said he was behind as he had to use the restroom and also get himself a drink.

"Bones talking sh*t for the fans. Saying l am walking 50 yards behind and "trying to slow playing my partner". The part you don’t see is that l used the restroom and prepared myself a drink."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After three rounds, Tosti was positioned second with a score of 13-under and was four shots behind Min Woo Lee. The Argentine golfer had the worst round of the tournament on the final day, where he scored 2-under 68 with six birdies against four bogeys.

Alejandro Tosti finished with an aggregate score of 15-under and tied for fifth with Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Taylor Pendrith. He took home $337,844 for his performance at the tournament.

Ad

A look at Alejandro Tosti's performance in 2025

Alejandro Tosti has had an average start on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. In nine starts, he has made only four cuts and missed five. He has two top-10 finishes. He's currently positioned 86th in the FedEx Cup standings.

His best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for fifth. His other notable performance came at the Mexico Open, where he tied for 10th.

Ad

Let's take a look at Alejandro Tosti's performances in the 2025 season on the PGA Tour:

Sony Open in Hawaii : Missed Cut (139, -1)

: Missed Cut (139, -1) The American Express : T58 (278, -10)

: T58 (278, -10) Farmers Insurance Open : Missed Cut (147, +3)

: Missed Cut (147, +3) Mexico Open at VidantaWorld : T10 (270, -14)

: T10 (270, -14) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : 68 (286, +2)

: 68 (286, +2) Puerto Rico Open : Missed Cut (144, E)

: Missed Cut (144, E) THE PLAYERS Championship : Missed Cut (145, +1)

: Missed Cut (145, +1) Valspar Championship : Missed Cut (149, +7)

: Missed Cut (149, +7) Texas Children's Houston Open: T5 (265, -15)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback