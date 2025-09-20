"Boomer sooner" - Axed LIV Golfer Anthony Kim sends special message to College football team

Anthony Kim, the former LIV golfer, recently sent a heartfelt message to the Oklahoma college football team ahead of their crucial match against Auburn. Kim shared an X post, highlighting his support for the Oklahoma Sooners.The Oklahoma Sooners are set to face the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM ET.He captioned the post as:“1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE 🔥 @OU_Football Lessgo BOOMER SOONER,”Both teams enter this SEC opener with perfect 3-0 records this season. Oklahoma is led by John Mateer, the talented transfer quarterback, who has averaged 316 passing yards and nine touchdowns so far.Auburn brings former OU quarterback Jackson Arnold back to Norman, hoping to challenge the Sooners’ top-ranked defence, which has allowed zero touchdowns in the red zone and excels at stopping the run.'Boomer sooner' has long been the battle cry of Oklahoma fans, and Anthony Kim’s public support on social media delivers both nostalgia and inspiration for the Sooners’ community ahead of a pivotal match.Anthony Kim’s connection to Oklahoma is both personal and historic. Born in Los Angeles in 1985, Kim attended the University of Oklahoma for three years after graduating from La Quinta High School.He set records at OU, notably establishing the school record for the lowest career scoring average in relation to par at 71.73. Kim was a three-time All-American and won the Big 12 individual title in 2005 at Whispering Pines Golf Course, closing with an 8-under-par for the championship.Anthony Kim is all set for his first start after the LIV Golf exitAnthony Kim, who was relegated from the LIV Golf League after finishing 55th in the 2025 season standings, has announced his next start on the Asian Tour. The 40-year-old will compete in the Jakarta International Championship, part of the LIV Golf-backed International Series, scheduled from October 2 to 5 at Damai Indah Golf Club in Indonesia.Kim shared this update on X, writing,“Excited 2 head over 2 @intseriesgolf INDONESIA. GOD is GR8. Posting the next few months of my schedule on anthonykimofficial.com.”After returning to professional golf in 2024 following a 12-year hiatus, Kim struggled to find consistent success. His best finish in LIV Golf events was a tie for 29th in Miami, and he ended the 2025 season without earning any points, resulting in his relegation alongside five other players, including Henrik Stenson.The International Series offers Kim a path to regain his LIV card, with the top-ranked player after the season’s final event, the Saudi International, earning promotion. Following Jakarta, the tour will visit the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Singapore before concluding in Saudi Arabia. Kim plans to post his full schedule soon and aims to use these events to rebuild momentum in his career.