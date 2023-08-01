"Both could have won, both could have lost" - Bryan brothers go head-to-head in Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier

The 2023 Wyndham Championship has brought in a bit of competition, and not only for the whole course. The Bryan brothers - Wesley and George Bryan - have decided to go head-to-head in the qualifiers, and only one will advance.

The duo is well known for their YouTube Channel 'Bryson Bros Golf'. Both brothers carded a 66 at the Bermuda Run Country Club in North Carolina. There were only four playoff spots available, with five players vying - leading to the two brothers entering a thrilling head-to-head.

Hank Lebioda and Joey Lane have already sealed their places in the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season. Tommy Gainey, John Lyras, Ricky Palonis and the Bryan brothers, on the other hand, would have to find one of the remaining two spots.

@WesleyBryanGolf stuck his approach in the Monday Qualifier playoff to secure his spot @WyndhamChamp. Clutch when it mattered most

George sadly fell a little bit short of his brother, Wesley, who booked his place in the Wyndham Championship.

Wesley Bryan will now be making his way to the Wyndham Championship. He said via his Instagram story:

“Well, one of us had to win and one of us had to lose, I guess theoretically, both could have won, both could have lost. Unfortunately, George did not make it through, fortunately, I did make it through. Sorry George - still love you, but I’m still going to try to beat you until the day I die. In everything.”

What George Bryan said after missing out on the 2023 Wyndham Championship

George Bryan, however, looked at the bright side of things. He joked while speaking via the PGA Tour's Twitter handle:

"Yeah, I mean I'd like to take all the credit because there's no way he gets to the playoff if he doesn't feel the older brother that had like a five-stroke lead on him out there."

Wesley is the younger of the two brothers and has had 13 PGA Tour starts this year, even making one top-10 finish. His last win on the PGA Tour came at the 2017 RBC Heritage Championship.

The Wyndham Championship will be held from August 3 to 6 at the Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina.