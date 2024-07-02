Brandel Chamblee made headlines in 2023 for criticizing Dustin Johnson for slipping down the world rankings after joining LIV Golf. The Golf Channel analyst blamed the player for ‘signing up for a league that doesn’t follow the guidelines for world ranking points,’ which resulted in his fall.

A year later, Chamblee has now admitted that he uses an alternate site to check player rankings as the world rankings don't incorporate LIV golfers. The former player-turned-analyst noted that a site called Data Golf does a ‘really good job of cross-correlating’ the players from different series. However, he claimed that Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are the only ‘couple of guys’ from LIV in the world's top 10.

Chamblee claimed that US Open winner DeChambeau’s game can’t be ‘put into perspective’ as he doesn’t play ‘week in and week out against the very best’ like the PGA Tour players.

Talking about LIV players and rankings, Brandel Chamblee said on the latest episode of the Dan Patrick Show (at 3:26):

“The world rankings don’t incorporate what these guys are doing on LIV. But there's a site called Data Golf that does a really good job of cross-correlating how good these guys are playing against the competition. There's really only a couple of guys that are in the top 10 in the world from LIV, that's Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau clearly is having the best year in major championships but he's also competing week in and week out on LIV and he hasn't dominated. So, it's tough to really put into perspective if he's not playing week in and week out against the very best and that is the dilemma that we're all burdened with in this dichotomy that we have of these two tours.”

It is pertinent to note that Brandel Chamblee had earlier received flak for downplaying DeChambeau’s achievement at the US Open 2024. The Golf Channel analyst was accused for taking an alleged ‘anti-LIV’ stance during the event.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac called out the 62-year-old for crediting the LIV player’s major win to ‘good fortune.’

Brandel Chamblee calls Bryson DeChambeau an ‘emerging superstar’

Chamblee has voiced his displeasure over LIV Golf and its players in the past. However, the golf analyst seems happy with DeChambeau’s rise in recent times.

Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, the former player noted that the 30-year-old two-time major winner is an ‘emerging superstar’ who could take his place among big names like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Brandel Chamblee said (at 1:30):

“I mean it's well known in the industry, there's really only a few people that move the needle in golf. Tiger, but Tiger doesn't play much anymore, when he does, he struggles. Rory, and it was Jordan Spieth for a while and it was Mickelson for a while. But now I think watching this emerging superstar in Bryson DeChambeau.”

Brandel Chamblee claimed that the LIV golfer has now become “more energetic and effusive with the audience” and it has been a ‘real treat.’ As mentioned above, the comments come just weeks after he was called out for favoring McIlroy over the US Open champion in his coverage.

