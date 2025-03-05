Brandel Chamblee blasts LIV golfers again weeks after meeting with President Trump - "Not like any of them were Steve Jobs to Apple"

Golf analyst and long-time LIV Tour opposer Brandel Chamblee recently surprised many by changing his tune to the Saudi-backed circuit. The pro golf commentator made positive comments on the “Saudi involvement in the game of golf” after playing a round with President Donald Trump. However, he has once again come out to slam LIV and its players, just weeks after his President meeting.

Chamblee started off the week with some strong comments on LIV Golf. Following up on a fan’s approval of his “PGA Tour doesn't need LIV” comments on Golf Central, the star analyst asked, “why in the hell does the Tour need to bring LIV players back?” He went on to state that he does miss some players who migrated to the breakaway Tour.

However, he doubled-down on his anti-LIV stance by stating that none of those players “were Steve Jobs to Apple,” diminishing their role in the American circuit. He claimed that the traditional Tour led by Jay Monahan was “killing it” despite the LIV Golf’s growth over the years.

Brandel Chamblee wrote on X on Tuesday:

“And why in the hell does the tour NEED to bring LIV players back???? Sure I miss a few of them but it’s not like any of them were Steve Jobs to Apple… none of them moved the needle and collectively they can’t scratch out interest in the golf world…meanwhile the tour is killing it.”

Chamblee went on to claim that LIV merely “poached a few stars” and the PGA Tour was unmoved by these changes. He stated the American circuit “holds all the cards” and added that it was committed to “building stars” unlike the Saudi-circuit that “bought a moment in time.” He also took a jibe at billionaire Elon Musk, who is a vocal supporter of LIV.

He wrote in a different tweet:

“The Tour has a pipeline to building stars…LIV bought a moment in time. That’s it. They can only poach, not build stars. The Tour builds stars like (Elon) Musk builds electric vehicles and rocket ships.”

Brandel Chamblee’s recent change in tune to LIV Golf

For the unversed, Brandel Chamblee had criticized LIV Golf in the past. He dubbed the Saudi-backed circuit an effort by the “murderous regime” to ‘sportswash’ its alleged human rights violations to sports ventures. However, he recently changed his tune after meeting with newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump.

Having played a round of golf with the President, the pro analyst voiced his agreement for the proposed LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger. He said the President was convinced the deal would be “good for Saudi Arabia” and “good for the PGA.”

Brandel Chamblee said on February 9, as quoted by The Washington Times:

“I had the pleasure of playing with President Trump last year, and almost after every single hole, when we would putt out, he would want to come over and talk to me about LIV Golf, about Saudi involvement in the game of golf. He was so magnanimous about our differences…

My issues were about the human rights concerns and about how golf was going to have to at some point apologize for some issue, and he was like, ‘Just look farther into the future. It’s going to be good for Saudi Arabia, it’s going to be good for the PGA Tour, it’s going to be good for LIV.’”

It is pertinent to note that President Donald Trump claimed he could broker a deal between the rival PGA and LIV tours “in 15 minutes” during his electoral campaign. He has since held multiple meetings with the parties involved.

