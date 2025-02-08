Brandel Chamblee’s top 5 anti-LIV statements before the big U-turn

Brandel Chamblee has been an ardent supporter of the PGA Tour since the inception of LIV Golf in 2022. He vociferously shared posts on his X (formerly Twitter) against the LIV Golf series.

However, the American analyst recently had a shocking U-turn in his views and talked about how Donald Trump made him rethink Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and his intentions in golf.

In a Friday coverage of the Golf Channel, Chamblee discussed his meeting with President Trump and how, after the meeting, he had a slight change in opinion about the PIF-backed league.

"I’ve got to say he made strong points all day long. He wasn’t adamant about it but he was opinionated about it as I was. At the end of it he did change my mind. He made me think about Yasir as a partner in the game of golf,” Brandel Chamblee said.

Over the two years of the breakaway league, Brandel Chamblee made several comments against LIV Golf, and below are the top five comments by him against the Saudi league.

Top five anti-LIV statements by Brandel Chamblee

#1 Brandel Chamblee slams LIV Golf for "Sportswashing"

On May 25, 2023, Brandel Chamblee shared a long post on his X account slamming the Saudi league for sportswashing. LIV Golf has a limited field, a 54-hole game format, and also does not have a cut line in their events.

Chamblee was critical of the Saudi League, writing:

"To raise the question whether LIV has been good for the PGA Tour is to miss the very human and most important point of the whole issue of sportswashing. It is bad for the people who continue to be oppressed by the man who funds LIV Golf.

And as I have said many times, like the pollution that hangs over our biggest cities, its darkness is better seen from a distance and its stench is too easily dismissed as the smell of commerce. It poisons and dulls our sensibilities making it easy to forget that many a bad movement owes its greater success to the apathy of conformism."

#2 Chamblee slams Anthony Kim for joining LIV

On June 9, 2024, Chamblee shared a post slamming former PGA Tour star Anthony Kim for joining LIV Golf. The American golfer was on hiatus for almost 12 years before he made a surprise entry into professional golf on LIV Golf in 2024.

"And while I understand his failures and sympathize with them, his absurd computations seem oblivious to the fact that he was willing to trade his talent for the convenience of insurance payments and then willing to betray those payments for the convenience of a dictatorial murderer who would pay him to help hide his atrocities," Brandel Chamblee wrote.

#3 Chamblee calls out PIF investment in LIV Golf

Brandel Chamblee has constantly posted against LIV Golf over the years. He slammed the series and also the players for joining the league. On May 31, 2023, he posted a report from Politico about PIF investment in LIV Golf. Sharing his opinion, Chamblee wrote:

"As I have said many times, LIV Golf is not so much a sports entity as it is MBS / Saudi Arabia trying to hide their atrocities and launder its reputation by buying sports stars. Any yielding to or agreement with them is a deal with a murderous dictator."

#4 Chamblee slams the LIV golfers for their performance

On January 30, 2025, Chamblee shared a post on his X account about the performance of LIV golfers. He wrote:

"The majority of LIV’s players game’s have fallen off, no doubt because of a lack of competition, and arguably because of a lack of motivation to compete at the highest level. So to your point, and I applaud you for making it, we do not need them at a PGA Tour event for it to be competitive."

#5 Chamblee slams LIV Golf funding

On January 17, 2025, Chamblee shared a post against LIV Golf while talking about funding and slamming the Saudi league. He wrote:

"Why would anyone who is not being paid to obscure their objectivity “cover” LIV in a positive manner. The money comes from the sewer and the product stinks worse than the source."

Meanwhile, there has been constant debate about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The two series shocked the golf world in June 2023 by announcing a prospective merger. However, the negotiations have still been ongoing, and the deal is yet to be finalized, while both circuits have started the 2025 seasons.

