President Donald Trump's role in the PGA Tour - LIV Golf talks: Timeline explored

President Donald Trump has constantly shared his opinion on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger. The inception of the Saudi league created a civil war within golf back in 2022. Initially, the PGA Tour was critical of the rival league, but in mid-2023, Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan shocked the golf world by announcing a framework agreement between both circuits.

Both leagues have constantly been in talks about a potential merger for almost 18 months now. However, they still have not reached a conclusion, and recently, the PGA Tour officials had a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The president has been a supporter of the LIV Golf series, and even his golf courses have hosted the league's events. He has continually shared his opinion about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf talks.

President Donald Trump's role in the PGA Tour - LIV Golf talks

June 2023

The shocking deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf was announced on June 6, 2023. Donald Trump reacted to the deal and called it "big" and "beautiful."

Following the announcement, taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump reflected on his opinion about the agreement, writing (via CNN):

"Great news from LIV golf. A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all!!!”

November 2024

Donald Trump is an avid golfer who enjoys and loves playing whenever he can. He owns several golf courses worldwide and has hosted LIV Golf events at his venues.

During his pre-election campaign, Donald Trump appeared on an episode of Let's Go with Bill Belichick and Jim Gray and talked about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf deal. He said (via Front Office Sports):

“I’m really going to work on other things, to be honest with you. I think we have much bigger problems than that. But I do think we should have one tour, and they should have the best players in that tour.”

“I could certainly help it. I could probably get it done. I would say it would take me the better part of 15 minutes to get that deal done," he added.

February 2025

In February 2025, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, along with Player Director Adam Scott, visited the White House to meet the President and discuss the merger talks with LIV Golf. The Tour released a statement signed by Monahan, Scott, and Tiger Woods about the meeting with the President, which says:

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf."

“We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for the reunification of men’s professional golf.”

While the PGA Tour and LIV Golf negotiation deal is still being discussed, both circuits have started their new seasons. The PGA Tour began its 2025 season in January with the season-opening event The Sentry, while LIV Golf started its first 2025 season event in Riyadh on February 6.

