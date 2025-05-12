Brandel Chamblee calls out Saudi’s ‘human rights abuses’ while discussing LIV Golf ‘puppet’ players’ performance drop

Brandel Chamblee continued his constant attack on LIV Golf on Sunday while discussing the analysis of LIV Golfers’ major championship performances. The star analyst, a staunch opposer of the Saudi-backed series since Day 1, reshared statistics on how LIV stars’ major events scores dropped since joining the breakaway tournament. He claimed that the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-run series wasn’t “concerned with their player’s careers.”

Chamblee called out LIV Golf and accused it of being a product for Crown Prince MBS and PIF’s attempts to ‘obscure human rights abuses and diversify their economy.’ He once again called LIV players a ‘puppets’ and repeated they ‘sold their businesses at a discount’ to the controversial circuit. The 62-year-old analyst’s comments came just days after he called Bryson DeChambeau a “puppet for a murderous dictator” for the latter’s displeased comments on the difficulty of bunkers at LIV Golf Mexico.

For the unversed, the post reshared by Chamblee on Sunday noted that 14 of all 18 golfers signed by LIV and played in at least three majors since joining, have performed worse on average in major events. It stated that players like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, among others averaged better strokes gained per round in majors before joining the new circuit.

Replying to this, Brandel Chamblee wrote on X:

“Because LIV isn’t concerned with their player’s careers. They are only concerned with how the players can help MBS/PIF obscure their human rights abuses and diversify their economy… the players (puppets) sold their businesses at a discount and LIV simply bought a moment in time.”

The tweet garnered mixed reactions and some fans backed the LIV stars. A user was quick to reply in defense of the defected players and noted people would be ‘idiots’ to turn down “generational wealth to play a game.” However, Chamblee ridiculed the take.

Replying to the fam who defended LIV Golf players, Chamblee wrote:

“The fact that you think anyone who would turned down profit for principal is a sad commentary on the past few decades… and you.”

Brandel Chamblee trolls LIV Golf's viewership numbers

It is pertinent to note that Brandel Chamblee slammed LIV Golf for its viewership numbers last week. The 62-year-old analyst was replying to a user’s comment on the circuit when he accused the breakaway tour of spending “$10 billion” and failing. He claimed the controversial series couldn’t draw an ‘audience larger than a local college football game.’

According to reports, channel Fox Sports 1 had 110,000 viewers tune in to watch Joaquin Niemann’s LIV Mexico City win.

Replying to an X user who said the new league was “here to stay,” Chamblee wrote:

“You sure about that? 10 billion dollars in and they can’t draw an audience larger than a local college football game.”

For the unversed, LIV Mexico reported at least 84,000 viewers tune in for its Saturday coverage, more than double from the numbers on Friday. In comparison, Justin Thomas’ RBC Heritage win last month was watched by a whopping 4.36 million people, according CBS Sports.

It is pertinent to note that the exchange between the LIV fan and Chamblee formed after the analyst attacked Bryson DeChambeau for his comments on the bunkers at LIV Golf Mexico. The US Open champion complained about the difficulty of the bunkers at the Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. The comments led the former golf pro turned commentator to ridicule the golfer for his take and dubbed him a “puppet for a murderous dictator.”

