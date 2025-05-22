Brandel Chamblee continues his criticism of LIV Golf hours after being called a “c***”

Brandel Chamblee is not done with his scathing review of LIV Golf, after ripping into the circuit on Sunday, May 18, while the final round of the PGA Championship was still underway. According to Chamblee, the tour is more concerned with money than with the players. The pundit recently expressed his views on his X (formerly Twitter) account about how a player is created.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee reposted information from an X page called Data Golf, which displayed the official Golf World Rankings. These statistics plainly show that there are just seven LIV Golf players among the top 56 golfers in the world. Chamblee used this evidence to support his prior statement, stating that golfers are not created in the air but rather grown from the ground.

The Pundit's comment on X read:

"This from Mike 👇 via @DataGolf, and there are other forms of data as well that tell the same story. Great players are rare, but in order to have them, it is necessary to preserve the soil in which they grow…. And they don’t grow on LIV."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from this, Brandel Chamblee was recently also called out by a fan following his LIV Golf critique. The user trolled him, calling him a 'c***', but the former golfer handled the insult well, turning it to his favour and giving a fitting reply to the same.

The fan's comment read:

"If there were pictures in the dictionary for every word, there would be a picture of you for the word c***.”

Ad

Chamblee replied:

"You kinda sound like my friend Eamon, but most of the time I think he’s kidding, whereas I just think you’ve run out of vocabulary words.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is, of course, not the first time Chamblee has voiced his opinions against the Saudi-backed league.

Brandel Chamblee believes that playing in LIV Golf cost Bryson DeChambeau the PGA Championship

GOLF: JUL 05 78th U.S. Women's Open - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm came close to winning the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. They did well on the course, finishing second and eighth, respectively. Interestingly, upon viewing this performance, Brandel Chamblee explained how their defeat could be attributed to LIV Golf.

Ad

According to Brandel Chamblee, the tournaments on the breakaway tour are not competitive, so golfers do not reach their full potential. He said:

"If you look at how Bryson DeChambeau played 'the Green Mile' over the past two days, four-over-par. You look at how Jon Rahm played 'the Green Mile' over the past two days - five-over-par. If you look at how Scottie Scheffler played 'the Green Mile' over the past two days, one-under-par. It matters where you play to be sharp, to be at your best, to test yourself against the best, which they’re not playing against the best week in and week out. Scottie Scheffler is, at the highest level." [via MSN]

Jon Rahm was in an advantageous position throughout the competition, but he eventually collapsed, with wayward drives on the 16th and 18th holes and missing birdies on the two holes before that. On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau was unable to draw close to the victor, Scottie Scheffler, who was 5 strokes ahead. Scheffler's third major victory might not have been possible if they had performed like they did in the first rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More