Brandel Chamblee continues his criticism of LIV Golf hours after being called a “c***”

Brandel Chamblee is not done with his scathing review of LIV Golf, after ripping into the circuit on Sunday, May 18, while the final round of the PGA Championship was still underway. According to Chamblee, the tour is more concerned with money than with the players. The pundit recently expressed his views on his X (formerly Twitter) account about how a player is created.
Brandel Chamblee reposted information from an X page called Data Golf, which displayed the official Golf World Rankings. These statistics plainly show that there are just seven LIV Golf players among the top 56 golfers in the world. Chamblee used this evidence to support his prior statement, stating that golfers are not created in the air but rather grown from the ground.
The Pundit's comment on X read:
"This from Mike 👇 via @DataGolf, and there are other forms of data as well that tell the same story. Great players are rare, but in order to have them, it is necessary to preserve the soil in which they grow…. And they don’t grow on LIV."
Apart from this, Brandel Chamblee was recently also called out by a fan following his LIV Golf critique. The user trolled him, calling him a 'c***', but the former golfer handled the insult well, turning it to his favour and giving a fitting reply to the same.
The fan's comment read:
"If there were pictures in the dictionary for every word, there would be a picture of you for the word c***.”
Chamblee replied:
"You kinda sound like my friend Eamon, but most of the time I think he’s kidding, whereas I just think you’ve run out of vocabulary words.”
This is, of course, not the first time Chamblee has voiced his opinions against the Saudi-backed league.
Brandel Chamblee believes that playing in LIV Golf cost Bryson DeChambeau the PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm came close to winning the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. They did well on the course, finishing second and eighth, respectively. Interestingly, upon viewing this performance, Brandel Chamblee explained how their defeat could be attributed to LIV Golf.
According to Brandel Chamblee, the tournaments on the breakaway tour are not competitive, so golfers do not reach their full potential. He said:
"If you look at how Bryson DeChambeau played 'the Green Mile' over the past two days, four-over-par. You look at how Jon Rahm played 'the Green Mile' over the past two days - five-over-par. If you look at how Scottie Scheffler played 'the Green Mile' over the past two days, one-under-par. It matters where you play to be sharp, to be at your best, to test yourself against the best, which they’re not playing against the best week in and week out. Scottie Scheffler is, at the highest level." [via MSN]
Jon Rahm was in an advantageous position throughout the competition, but he eventually collapsed, with wayward drives on the 16th and 18th holes and missing birdies on the two holes before that. On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau was unable to draw close to the victor, Scottie Scheffler, who was 5 strokes ahead. Scheffler's third major victory might not have been possible if they had performed like they did in the first rounds.