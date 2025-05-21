Brandel Chamblee responds to troll calling him ‘c***’ for his hot take on LIV Golf

Brandel Chamblee once again slammed LIV Golf’s treatment of their stars after the PGA Championship finale on Sunday. The Golf Channel pundit, commenting on another miserable major at Quail Hollow for the breakaway tour, said the Saudi-backed series “don’t care about the careers of their players.” However, the comment received flak online and a user called him a ‘c***’ online.

Reacting to Chamblee’s hot take on LIV Golf, calling it a ‘failed idea,’ an X user said the analyst’s picture would be on the dictionary ‘for the word c***.’ The star analyst, whose been a staunch critic of LIV, clapped back at the user and said he thinks the latter “run out of vocabulary words.” He jokingly said the troll even ‘sounds like’ Golf Today co-host Eamon Lynch. He clarified that his ‘friend’ would be ‘kidding’ making such comments.

Replying to Brandel Chamblee’s hot take on LIV Golf, X user @Bobbylou442 wrote:

“If there were pictures in the dictionary for every word, there would be a picture of you for the word c***.”

Chamblee replied:

“You kinda sound like my friend Eamon, but most of the time I think he’s kidding, whereas I just think you’ve run out of vocabulary words.”

Brandel Chamblee dubs LIV Golf a ‘failed idea’

The explosive comments and Chamblee’s clapback came after he called LIV Golf a ‘failed idea.’ For the unversed, the long-term golf analyst took a jibe at the Saudi-backed series while analyzing Jon Rahm’s struggling performance at PGA Championship last weekend. He credited Rahm’s tough journey to finish nine-way tie for eighth in the major to his lack of exposure to other tournaments.

Interestingly, Rahm held a share of the lead at a point on the weekend struggled at the ‘the Green Mile’ at Quail Hollow to finish seven strokes of champion Scottie Scheffler. Chamblee questioned the breakaway tour’s format and conditions while stating it’s ‘lack of competition is not an ideal way to keep their players competitive.’

He said the biggest players on LIV were not playing at the ‘highest level’ and dubbed it a 'failed idea'.

Defending his analysis on LIV Golf, Brandel Chamblee wrote on X:

“How else can anyone explain such a wide and precipitous drop off in form of all but a few of LIV’s players. After-all they poached the best that their petro-dollars could buy, but LIV’s format and lack of competition is not an ideal way to keep their players competitive…

Why don’t they go to 72 holes? Why don’t they have an open qualifying for half of their spots? Why don’t they play under tougher conditions? We all know why. They don’t care about the careers of their players, only the stigma of admitting to a failed idea.”

It is pertinent to note that the comments came just days after Brandel Chamblee slammed Bryson DeChambeau for ‘complaining’ about tough bunkers at Quail Hollow. The reigning US Open champion’s on-course comments on ‘tough conditions’ during PGA Championship practice didn’t sit well with the ace analyst.

