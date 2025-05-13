Brandel Chamblee defends his 'holocaust' comments on LIV Golf after online backlash

Brandel Chamblee reignited his fight with LIV Golf by claiming the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-run series wasn’t “concerned with their player’s careers.” The star analyst accused the tour of being a product of Crown Prince MBS and PIF’s attempts to ‘obscure human rights abuses.’ When an X user asked him to ‘let it die,’ the former pro turned commentator compared the narrative to the ‘holocaust.’

Replying to the tweet, Chamblee said ‘let it die’ is ‘what too many people said to each “trivial” inconvenience the naz*s imposed upon the Jews.’ He compared LIV Golf to the controversial German rulers and said it was ‘not too indifferent.’ However, the 62-year-old was forced to defend his comments after facing backlash for the same online.

The original tweet from Brandel Chamblee on Sunday read:

“Let it die” On the way to the holocaust this is what too many people said to each “trivial” inconvenience the naz*s imposed upon the Jews. LIV is not about golf… it’s about buying the success of the west and pretending to be a surrogate to that success. Not too indifferent to the way the Naz*s sold the success of Jews as the reason for their party’s failures.”

A user named @NobodysGrich called the analyst ‘disgusting’ for making the comparison between the ‘Holocaust’ and LIV golf. He also sparked a conversation with a different user regarding ‘Brandel's hypocrisy’ as he backed LPGA Tour remains funded Saudi’s ARAMCO. He reiterated the analyst’s controversial take ‘deserves mockery.’

Trying to defend himself, Chamblee on Monday claimed that his original comparison was aimed at pointing out how people were being ‘paid to turn a blind eye’ to ‘indifference to oppression and human atrocities.’

He wrote on X, as reply to @NobodysGrich’s criticism:

“The point is, which is appears to be lost on you, that indifference to oppression and human atrocities whether because of a lack of courage or because one is being paid to turn a blind eye to it, makes one complicit, in some way, to the oppression and atrocities.”

However, the X user replied to claim being among the ‘grandchildren of Holocaust survivors.’ He accused Chamblee of using the disastrous event as ‘fodder for his meaningless pet issue’ against LIV Golf. He dubbed the analyst ‘disgusting and selfish.’

Brandel Chamblee slams LIV Golf for being a product to 'obscure human rights abuses'

Chamblee accused LIV Golf of ‘not caring about players’ careers’ while resharing a statistic on how LIV stars’ major events scores dropped since joining the breakaway circuit. The analyst, a staunch opposer of the Saudi-backed series since Day 1, dubbed the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-run series a product for Crown Prince MBS to ‘obscure human rights abuses and diversify their economy.’

He went on to call LIV players ‘puppets’ who ‘sold their businesses at a discount.’ The controversial comments came days after he lashed out at Bryson DeChambeau and called him a “puppet for a murderous dictator” after the US Open champion was seen complaining about the difficulty of bunkers at LIV Golf Mexico.

Brandel Chamblee wrote on X on Sunday:

“Because LIV isn’t concerned with their player’s careers. They are only concerned with how the players can help MBS/PIF obscure their human rights abuses and diversify their economy… the players (puppets) sold their businesses at a discount and LIV simply bought a moment in time.”

The tweet sparked a conversation where several golf fans took either side. While many lauded Chamblee for his hot take, some others ridiculed the stance. The ace commentator went on to use the above-mentioned ‘holocaust’ comment to slam the LIV Golf backers.

