Brandel Chamblee feels PGA x PIF partnership “long way from being a done deal”

Brandel Chamblee has recently been in the limelight for his statements about LIV Golf. The LIV Golf x PGA merger has taken the golf world by storm, completely changing the game. While most are still trying to process the shock deal, Chamblee for one thinks that it is far from done.

Often known to be one of the harshest critics of the LIV Series, Chamblee called the deal 'one of the saddest days in the history of golf'. The PGA Tour will be forming a relationship with the Saudi PIF, who are keen to invest in this new merger. From shock to disappointment, Chamblee felt it all. He said:

“When I first heard about it, I was completely shocked. After the shock sort of ebbed away, I was hugely disappointed. I think this is one of the saddest days in the history of professional golf."

Brandel Chamblee went on to say that this deal might take quite a long time to actually be finalised. He believes that the deal will face a lot of obstacles at different levels.

"If it’s not blocked by the player board, it will likely be blocked by the DOJ, and if not that regulatory committee, the senate … and then the regulatory review of the EU and equivalent bodies in Asia. This is a long way from being a done deal." - Chamblee said on Twitter.

Brandel Chamblee believes the PGA Tour sacrificed its principles for profit

Brandel Chamblee stated a few reasons why the Tour might have collaborated with the PIF. One of them could be the rising litigation, the recent win of LIV Golf against the DP World Tour and the antitrust lawsuit. Another is very simply the large amount of money that LIV Golf and PIF is able to offer to grow the game of golf.

"I do believe that the governing bodies, the entities, the professional entities have sacrificed their principles for profit.”

The new merger will see a newer, bigger golf entity come into existence. A joint statement released by PGAT Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV stated:

"Through this transformational agreement and with PIF’s collaborative investment, the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model not only remains intact, but is supercharged for the future."

