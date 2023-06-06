Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee is known for his strong opinions on LIV Golf, but recent news has left him speechless. In a shocking and unexpected move, the LIV Golf series and the PGA Tour are all set to merge. Along with the DP World Tour, the three golf tours will join hands to become one great golf entity.

There have been many who have criticised the LIV Golf Series and the Saudi PIF fund that financially supports it. However, the PIF is reportedly keen to fund the new golf entity, the details of which are still to be disclosed. As the golf world processes the shock in different ways, many were waiting for a response from Brandel Chamblee - the harshest critic of LIV.

Needless to say, Chamblee was distraught and said:

“One of the saddest days in the history of professional golf.”

Fans, however, were not having it. They were not impressed with Chamblee who seems to have made LIV Golf a very personal affair. Often quick to criticise golfers for taking 'blood money', the analyst was truly left shell-shocked after the news.

"He’s such a tool"

"Laughed out loud in the office"

"He takes all of this wayyy too seriously. He acts like golf and the PGA Tour is the savior of mankind. So disconnected from reality."

"womp womp"

"Needs to be a man of his word and resign immediately."

"He looks like he just woke up from the worst of nightmares"

"Brandels had a really tough morning by looks of it"

"I’m sure Brandel Chamblee will resign his position on moral grounds."

Several fans were quick to point out that after such a brutal two years of criticism, Brandel Chamblee should resign from his position. Since he did not believe in the Saudi PIF or the credibility of the golfers in the Series, fans said that he should resign on moral grounds.

The new merger means that the ongoing antitrust lawsuit between LIV and PGA Tour will no longer exist. The goal of merging the Tours together is to provide fresh and engaging golf for fans, as well as kickstart initiatives undertaken by the golf world. Speaking in a joint release statement, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said:

"Through this transformational agreement and with PIF’s collaborative investment, the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model not only remains intact, but is supercharged for the future."

