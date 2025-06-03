Brandel Chamblee makes bold Scottie Scheffler prediction for the US Open 2025

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee recently predicted the winner of the upcoming US Open. When Luke Walker posted a question on X asking Chamblee what the winning score would be at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, Chamblee responded with just five words.

Luke Walker shared an X post on June 3, writing:

"@chambleebrandel, what do you think the winning score will be at Oakmont?"

To that, Chamblee simply replied in a post he shared on the same day:

With over 16k views at the time of writing this, this X post went viral among golf enthusiasts. However, it's hard to argue with Chamblee's prediction. Scottie Scheffler has been the most dominant force in the 2025 season. Recently, Scheffler became the first player since Tiger Woods to win the Memorial tournament in back-to-back years, and he has already made $14.5 million for the season. Scottie Scheffler's putting has also improved significantly under coach Phil Kenyon.

Meanwhile, the US Open returns to Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Scheffler missed the cut there in 2016 as a 19-year-old amateur. Early betting markets are also favoring Chamblee's take. Scheffler holds the shortest odds to win at +350, ahead of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. With that, let's look at the players who qualified for the 2025 US Open.

US Open 2025 final qualifiers list

The final qualifying for the 2025 US Open took place on Monday, May 19. It was held at 10 competitive venues in America and Canada. The upcoming major at Oakmont Country Club will see players take on a one-day, 36-hole game. Qualifying events were hosted in places from Florida and California to England and Japan. It featured famous players like Rickie Fowler and Max Homa among those who teed it up.

With the limited spots up for grabs, here's a list of players who made the final list of the US Open:

Lambton Golf & Country Club, York, Ontario: 7 spots

Kevin Velo: 65-67

Niklas Norgaard: 64-69

Matt Wallace: 67-66

Thorbjorn Olesen: 67-67

Mark Hubbard: 64-70

Victor Perez: 67-67

Emiliano Grillo: 69-65

Takumi Kanaya: 69-66 (Alt.)

Max McGreevy: 66-69 (Alt.)

United States

Emerald Dunes Golf Club, West Palm Beach, Fla. (4 spots)

Suspended by weather until Tuesday, June 3

Justin Hicks: –10 (thru 6)

Frankie Harris (a): –9 (thru 5)

Blades Brown: –7 (thru 9*)

Luke Poulter (a): –7 (thru 3)

Austen Truslow: –6 (thru 9*)

Philip Barbaree Jr: –6 (thru 7*)

Brendan Valdes: –6 (thru 5)

Nicolai Hojgaard: –6 (thru 3)

Piedmont Driving Club, Atlanta, GA (5 spots)

Mason Howell (a): 63-63

Jackson Buchanan: 63-63

Tyler Weaver (a): 67-66

Jackson Vouvun (a): 69-64

Will Chandler: 70-63

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md. (4 spots)

Ryan McCormick: 66-66

Trevor Cone: 69-68

Bryan Lee: 70-69

Marc Leishman: 70-69

Sebastian Munoz: 71-68 (Alt.)

Peter Uihlein: 73-67 (Alt.)

Canoe Brook Country Club (North & South Courses), Summit, N.J. (4 spots)

James Nicholas: 67-68

Chris Gotterup: 71-65

Roberto Diaz: 65-71

Ben James (a): 67-70

Max Theodorakis: 71-67 (Alt.)

Garrett Engle (a): 69-69 (Alt.)

Duke University Golf Club, Durham, N.C. (7 spots)

Zach Bachou: 71-64

Alistair Docherty: 72-64

Alvaro Ortiz: 73-63

Emilio Gonzalez: 69-67

Trent Phillips: 70-67

George Kneiser: 69-68

Chandler Blachet: 68-69

Miles Russell (a): 68-70 (Alt.)

Webb Simpson: 72-66 (Alt.)

Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club, Columbus, Ohio (6 spots)

Erik Van Rooyen: 64-67

Bud Cauley: 69-68

Lanto Griffin: 69-68

Justin Lower: 68-69

Harrison Ott: 67-71

Cameron Young: 71-68

Chase Johnson: 68-71 (Alt.)

Eric Cole: 70-69 (Alt.)

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club (4 spots)

Grant Haefner: 68-65

George Duangmanee: 68-67

Maxwell Moldovan: 69-66

Zac Blair: 68-68

John Peterson (a): 69-67 (Alt.)

Valencia (Calif.) Country Club (4 spots)

Preston Summerhays (a): 69-63

Riley Lewis: 71-64

Zachery Pollo (a): 65-71

Lucas Carper: 70-68

Joey Herrera: 70-68

Wine Valley Golf Club, Walla Walla, Wash. (2 spots)

Matt Vogt (a): 68-68

Brady Calkins: 68-69

Spencer Tibbits: 69-69 (Alt.)

Clark Sonnenberg (a): 70-68 (Alt.)

