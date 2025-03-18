Brandel Chamblee makes feelings clear on 'different player' Rory McIlroy at The Players 2025

Veteran golf expert Brandel Chamblee showered praise on Rory McIlroy after his win at The Players 2025. He said that the Northern Irishman was looking like a different player at TPC Sawgrass who could prevail regardless of the conditions.

On Monday, March 17, McIlroy claimed his second win at TPC Sawgrass after beating J.J. Spaun in a three-way playoff. This was his 28th win on the PGA Tour and second this season.

Following Rory McIlroy's win, Brandel Chamblee shared a photograph of his Golf Channel team alongside McIlroy on X.

"It was a cold but memorable way to cap off the first 'Live From' of the year at The Players," he wrote in caption. "Rory Mcilroy stuck around for a bit after our interview to talk about working the ball and how a softer ball is helping in that regard and integral to his win today.

"He's won 40+ events globally and almost 30 since his last major, but his win at this Players showed a different player who could win from the trees, pine straw and bunkers and without everything going his way," he added.

Chamblee added that the PGA Tour was off to a great start and he enjoyed working with his colleagues like Johnson Wagner, Paul McGinely and others.

"All I can do is focus on myself." - Rory McIlroy reflects on other players crossing 30 win mark on PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy waves to the fans after winning The Players Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

During the winner's press conference, Rory McIlroy was asked if he saw any youngsters crossing the 30 PGA Tour wins mark in the future apart from him.

"Yeah. I don't know." he replied. "Scottie [Scheffler] keeps having nine-win seasons, he's going to get there pretty quick. Sure, I'm sure there's -- some guys have the ability to certainly get there.

"But all I can do is focus on myself and try to keep playing the best golf that I can. I mean, there's no reason why others can't. You put the work in and you do the right things, you're able to do some pretty cool stuff," he added.

With 28 wins, McIlroy is close to becoming the latest member of the 30-time winner exclusive club. He is currently tied at 20th among the winningest players on the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods leads the list alongside Sam Snead with 82 wins.

