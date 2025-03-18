WATCH: Rory McIlroy advises Johnson Wagner on his own shot at The Players 2025

Following Rory McIlroy's win at The Players Championship 2025 in the playoffs, Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner recreated his shot on the second playoff hole during the post-event show. The duo discussed McIlroy’s clutch shot on the par-3, 137-yard 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

On Sunday, March 16, Rory McIlroy fired a 4-under 68 to take The Players Championship 2025 into a playoff against J.J. Spaun. In the playoff, he made birdie, bogey, and bogey to claim his second title at TPC Sawgrass. This included his incredible clutch shot on the 17th hole, also known as the Island Green. Despite the brutal conditions, he managed to hit the ball onto the green, further solidifying his grip on the game.

During the post-round interview, Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner attempted to analyze McIlroy’s clutch shot. He explained that the conditions were tough, with wind gusting to 25–30 mph. He asked the Northern Irishman about his mindset and if he always intended to target the Players logo.

"I was always going to play it right there like that," he replied. "The Players' logo is sort of just exactly where I was looking."

The four-time major champion further explained his mindset.

"So I had a nine iron. That nine iron I hit usually flies calm 147, and it’s 129. So 147 is what it would go in normal conditions, and it probably flew 135, so there was like 12–15 yards of hurt." he added.

Wagner, however, narrowly failed to land his shot on the green as the ball found the water. Here's the clip:

How much money did Rory McIlroy earn for winning The Players 2025?

The purse size of the Players Championship was $25 million and Rory McIlroy bagged $4.5 million as the winner's share. While J.J. Spaun received $2.725 million for his solo runner-up finish.

Here's a look at the payout for the Players Championship 2025 (top 20 and ties):

Win. Rory McIlroy (-12/276): $4.5 million

2. J.J. Spaun (-12/276): $2.725 million

T-3. Tom Hoge (-10/278): $1.325 million

T-3. Akshay Bhatia (-10/278): $1.325 million

T-3. Lucas Glover (-10/278): $1.325 million

T-6. Danny Walker (-9/279): $843,750

T-6. Corey Conners (-9/279): $843,750

T-6. Bud Cauley (-9/279): $843,750

9. Robert MacIntyre (-8/280): $731,250

T-10. Collin Morikawa (-7/281): $656,250

T-10. Davis Thompson (-7/281): $656,250

T-12. Jake Knapp (-6/282): $556,250

T-12. Patrick Cantlay (-6/282): $556,250

T-14. Aaron Rai (-5/283): $418,750

T-14. Tommy Fleetwood (-5/283): $418,750

T-14. Denny McCarthy (-5/283): $418,750

T-14. Sam Ryder (-5/283): $418,750

T-14. Sepp Straka (-5/283): $418,750

T-14. Alex Smalley (-5/283): $418,750

T-20. Keegan Bradley (-4/284): $240,250

T-20. Ryan Fox (-4/284): $240,250

T-20. Joe Highsmith (-4/284): $240,250

T-20. Matt McCarty (-4/284): $240,250

T-20. Daniel Berger (-4/284): $240,250

T-20. Shane Lowry (-4/284): $240,250

T-20. Scottie Scheffler (-4/284): $240,250

T-20. Min Woo Lee (-4/284): $240,250

T-20. Max McGreevy (-4/284): $240,250

T-20. Stephan Jaeger (-4/284): $240,250

