"Cheating"; "Playing by the rules" - Fans divided over J.J. Spaun's sprinklergate at The Players 2025

J.J. Spaun received relief twice on the ninth hole of the Players Championship 2025, Round 4. With the help of the relief, he ended up with a perfect lie and then birdied the hole. However, his move raised eyebrows among golf fans.

Ad

On Sunday, March 16, J.J. Spaun carded an even-par 72 on the fourth day at TPC Sawgrass. He picked up three birdies against three bogeys to force a three-hole playoff against Rory McIlroy.

On the par-5 ninth hole of TPC Sawgrass, Spaun received free relief ahead of his second approach shot as he was standing on a sprinkler. After taking relief, he dropped the ball onto another sprinkler to earn additional relief and eventually confirmed a perfect lie in the fairway.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online had mixed reactions to J.J. Spaun's actions on Sunday. While several fans accused him of cheating, many believed it was perfectly within the golf rules.

Here's a look a some reactions:

"Cheating," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Playing by the rules 🤷🏻‍♂️," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yet you can stripe a perfect drive and end up in a divot in the middle of the fairway thru no fault of your own…and it’s sacrilege to suggest they should get relief," one fan opined.

"Every tour course has designated 'fairway' '1st cut' 'primary rough' areas. Why don't the rules simply say you cannot improve your lie? You must remain in the same area on your drop," this user commented.

Ad

"Tiger woods talked about this early in his career. He studied the rules inside and out. And used them to his advantage. He spoke about doing it and said other players that don’t are giving away shots, so it’s more common now," this user remarked.

"Know the rules…they can be your friend," another fan wrote.

Ad

J.J. Spaun forces playoff against Rory McIlroy at The Players 2025

J.J. Spaun entered the final round of The Players 2025 with a 54-hole lead but slipped behind with a shaky start. He was 2-over for the day after bogeying two of the first eight holes. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy made a birdie and an eagle on the first two holes and found himself in a strong position.

Ad

McIlroy picked up three more birdies over the next ten holes but also bogeyed the par-5 7th. He held the solo lead at this point and looked all set to clinch his second win at TPC Sawgrass. However, he made another bogey on the 14th and finished at 4-under for the day.

After the initial hiccup, Spaun made a great recovery and added three birdies against two bogeys over the next ten holes to force a playoff against the Northern Irishman. The three-hole playoff will take place on Monday, March 17, on holes 16, 17, and 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback