Phil Mickelson reacts to J.J. Spaun's sprinkler incident at The Players 2025 - "This is why knowing the rules is important"

Phil Mickelson praised J.J. Spaun's rule awareness at the Players Championship 2025 after the latter took relief from a horrible lie in the final round. He earned the two reliefs as he stood on a sprinkler head twice, which seemed deliberate.

On Sunday, March 16, J.J. Spaun carded an even-par 72 in the final round of the Players Championship 2025. A late surge helped him force the game into a playoff against Rory McIlroy, who shot 68. During the ninth hole of the round, Spaun received two free reliefs due to a sprinkler and successfully converted them into a birdie.

Following the incident, Phil Mickelson hailed Spaun's awareness regarding the relief rule.

"This is why knowing the rules is important. They are there to help you," he wrote.

Earlier on the par-5 ninth hole, his approach shot landed in the right rough, leaving him in a difficult lie. As he prepared for the next shot, he noticed his foot was on a sprinkler head, which granted him free relief. From there, Spaun dropped the ball onto another nearby sprinkler, earning him yet another relief and a perfect lie on the fairway. He eventually ended up with his first birdie of the day.

As per the Rules of Golf (Rule 16.1a), a golfer is eligible for free relief if their stance is affected by an immovable obstruction. The player can drop the ball within one club length, and Spaun fully utilized this to his advantage during the final round.

Phil Mickelson clarifies his Scottie Scheffler comment after backlash

On Sunday, Phil Mickelson made a red-hot take regarding Scottie Scheffler's next win.

"Here's a hot take: Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don't think so," he said.

Mickelson's comments received mixed reactions from the fans but the ace golfer later deleted his post. He also clarified that he was just having fun.

"Lighten up everyone 😂😂 Just having a little fun 👍👍," he said.

Speaking of Scottie Scheffler, he entered the Players Championship 2025 as a two-time back-to-back defending champion but failed to put up a fight this time. He shot a 1-over 73 in the final round and finished T20, aggregating at 4-under, eight shots behind the leaders J.J. Spaun and Rory McIlroy.

The World No. 1 golfer started the season a bit late due to an injury in the offseason. He has made five starts so far and has registered two top tens, including a T3 finish at the Genesis Invitational.

