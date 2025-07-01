Brandel Chamblee makes feelings known on the 'most successful event' on Korn Ferry Tour

Brandel Chamblee opened up about his experience of playing at the Boise Open in its inaugural edition and how the tournament has progressed over the years. The American former golfer competed in the tournament when it started in 1990, and this year marks its 36th consecutive run.

Ad

Chamblee was the guest speaker at the Boise Open Media Day on Monday, June 30, and later reflected on getting back to the tournament by sharing a post on social media. In his post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote:

"I really enjoyed getting back to Boise. After playing in the inaugural Boise Open presented by @Albertsons in 1990, it was good to come back and hear that they had extended their sponsorship for another three years, making them the longest-running event on the @KornFerryTour and, by donating more than three million to charity last year, the most successful event on the KFT."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boise Open has raised around $40 million for charity in over three decades of its long run. The tournament is sponsored by Albertsons, which announced a three-year extension, and in the press conference on Monday, Albertsons' CEO, Susan Morris, opened up about the event.

"This marquee event is a special opportunity to give back to the Boise community, home to our corporate headquarters and our very first Albertsons grocery store—while deepening collaboration with valued suppliers, supporting the next generation of golfers, and helping raise substantial funds for organizations that uplift people's lives," Morris said (via KIVI-TV).

Ad

The 2025 edition of the event is scheduled to take place from August 14 to 17.

Brandel Chamblee had played on the Korn Ferry Tour in his career and won the 1990 Ben Hogan New England Classic on the circuit. He played three rounds of 68, 78, and 69 to register a one-stroke win over Jeff Maggert.

Brandel Chamblee shares a "college days" golf club that he "still has"

On June 27, Brandel Chamblee shared a throwback picture of himself from his college days on social media. He posted a black-and-white snap of himself holding a putter.

Ad

Speaking of the photo, the American golfer-turned-analyst revealed that he still has the putter. He wrote:

"TBT… College days. I still have that putter ( TP Mills 3 ) but not sure about that gold chain and open collar… proof that everyone needs an editor"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brandel Chamblee started playing professionally in 1985 and had an impressive career. He won four professional tournaments, including one on the PGA Tour. He defeated Payne Stewart by three strokes to win the Greater Vancouver Open in 1998 on the Tour.

He joined the Golf Channel as a lead analyst after losing his PGA Tour card in 2003 and has since been working in broadcasting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More