Brandel Chamblee picks $6M-worth golfer over ‘off-form’ Scottie Scheffler for early Masters pick

Brandel Chamblee has name-dropped Colin Morikawa as his early pick for the 2025 Masters. The star analyst said the 28-year-old as his favorite for the competition at Augusta. Meanwhile, he dismissed popular pick and reigning champion Scottie Scheffler stating he is “way off his game.”

Morikawa, worth $6 Million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is yet to win the Masters. The two-time major champion’s best finish in the competition came last year, when he finished T3. Chamblee is expecting the six-time PGA Tour winner to carry forward his form from 2024. The 62-year-old stated that Scheffler will be his “second favorite” despite him being in his worst form in last ‘two or three years.’

He also dubbed World No.2 Rory McIlroy as an “interesting choice,” however, doubled down on his ‘bet’ on Morikawa.

Revealing his early Masters pick on Dan Rapaport’s Dan on Golf show, Brandel Chamblee said (at 42:02):

“It's a bit early I will be grinding all week. An early call would be Colin Morikawa. He'd be my favorite. The heavy emphasis on cutting it off hook lies on iron play on pitching he's much improved in pitching his shorting has been really good for two years very good so you know. Scottie Scheffler is way off his game compared to where he was last year going into the event, compared to where he was two years ago or three years ago, way off his game but still he would be my second favorite.

Rory is always an interesting choice going into the Masters. It's his worst major and yet he’s chipping the ball beautifully. But right now if I had to I'd bet on Colin Morikawa at this point.”

Collin Morikawa’s odds for the 2025 Masters explored

Collin Morikawa’s last win on the PGA Tour came at the 2023 ZOZO Championship, where he beat Beau Hossler and Eric Cole to the trophy. The golfer hasn’t won since. The Los Angeles native started off his 2025 season with a runner-up finish at The Sentry. He followed it up with back-to-back T17 finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. He then finished second on the Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard, before ending The Players outing with a T10.

Owing to his form, Morikawa is among the top-5 favorites to win the 2025 Masters. According to SportsLine, The Open Championship 2021 champion comes into the Augusta event with 17-1 odds. He sits behind the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Jon Rahm, while sharing odds with reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Tyrrell Hatton and Brooks Koepka are some of the big names that follow the ace golfer on the competition’s early odds list.

Listed below are the early top-odds for the 2025 Masters:

Scottie Scheffler +490

Rory McIlroy +600

Ludvig Aberg +1500

Jon Rahm +1500

Collin Morikawa +1700

Bryson DeChambeau +1700

Xander Schauffele +2100

Hideki Matsuyama +2400

Justin Thomas +2100

Tyrrell Hatton +3100

Brooks Koepka +3100

Patrick Cantlay +3200

Cameron Smith +3600

Shane Lowry +3600

Will Zalatoris +3800

Jordan Spieth +3800

Viktor Hovland +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4800

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Dustin Johnson +5500

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

The four-day Masters outing will commence at the Augusta National Golf Course on April 10, 2025.

