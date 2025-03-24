Brandel Chamblee dismisses LIV Golf, says the Saudi-backed tour won't have a legacy

It is no secret that Brandel Chamblee is one of the biggest critics of LIV Golf and the golf analyst has never shied away from blasting the Saudi-backed league. His recent appearance on Dan Rapaport's YouTube video was proof as much.

Chamblee was part of the Dan on Golf's latest episode on Monday (March 24). Last week, the former had criticized LIV Golf's reportedly poor TV ratings on his X account. Rapaport and Chamblee discussed about the post in the video.

Rapaport said while LIV Golf had "accomplished their mission" by signing several notable players from the PGA Tour in the four years that the league has been active, the viewership has left a lot to be desired.

Dan Rapaport asked Brandel Chamblee whether he believed the breakaway league would still continue running. While framing the question, the former also mentioned that Alan Shipnuck had claimed that the PGA Tour didn't appear to be as enthusiastic about making the peace deal with the breakaway league as it was a few years ago.

Chamblee said:

"I disagree with you that they haven't accomplished their mission. I think it was always the case. They were going to be able to buy some of these players, they had billions and unlimited funds. So that was a given. What was not a given was that they were going to create a product that was going to resonate (or) that was going to interest people. That was going to compel people to spend part of their day to watch a sport," (24:16 - 24:34)

The golf analyst futher added that the Saudi-backed league is not adding as much to the sport from a "legacy standpoint".

"People only really watch sports that matter. You've only got so many hours in a day to invest in the entertainment aspects of watching a sport. I don't think there's any sense that anything that they're doing on LIV matters historically or will matter from a legacy standpoint." (24:46 - 24:58)

Brandel Chamblee further said that people know about PGA Tour events much better than they do about LIV Golf events.

"If you asked people in the golf business to go through every tour event this year and tell you who won, they could probably do it right. If you ask people to do the same thing about LIV there's just zero chance they could do it unless they're in the business that you're in to get into granular detail about everything," (25:04 - 25:15)

LIV Golf will next be competing at Trump National Doral Golf Course in Miami from April 4-6.

What was LIV Golf Singapore's TV rating?

LIV Golf Singapore - Final Round (Source: Imagn)

LIV Golf Singapore was held two weeks back. Held on the same weekend as the Players Championship, the tournament garnered a disappointing viewership in the United States. The final round on Sunday averaged 34,000 views on FOX Sports 1.

On the other hand, the Players Championship had reportely 3.6M TV ratings for the final round on Sunday. It was an increase from previous year's 3.5M.

However, it is worth noting that Singapore is 12 hours ahead of the US Eastern Coast and 15 hours ahead of the US Western Coast.

