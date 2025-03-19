"LIV is dying a slow costly death" - Brandel Chamblee goes ballistic on LIV Golf and its players with 'seller’s remorse'

Brandel Chamblee has claimed that LIV Golf is "dying a slow, costly death." Following the release of the Players Championship viewership data, he said that audiences were choosing players competing for the legacy of the sport.

On Monday, March 18, Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal reported that the final round of the 2025 Players Championship garnered 3.6 million viewers on NBC, an improvement over last year’s 3.5 million. He added that the peak audience reached 6.2 million at 7 p.m. ET, compared to 6 million last year.

Brandel Chamblee also reacted to the impressive viewership numbers of the PGA Tour’s premier event. While he began his post by praising the PGA Tour, he went on to criticize the Saudi-backed circuit.

"The PGA Tour is killing it and LIV is dying a slow costly death," he wrote on X. "LIV players have seller’s remorse. They want the meritocratic cachet that competing at the highest level confers but they have shown in their choice to play for LIV that they'd rather have the money first and sue for the cachet. Trying to blur the distinction between gift and reward."

'The audience sees right through them, and chooses to watch those that prefer to play for history and legacy."

Brandel Chamblee hails Rory McIlroy for winning The Players 2025

Following Rory McIlroy's win at the Players Championship, Brandel Chamblee praised the Northern Irishman for prevailing despite the unfavorable conditions at TPC Sawgrass.

"It was a cold but memorable way to cap off the first 'Live From' of the year at The Players," he wrote. "Rory McIlroy stuck around for a bit after our interview to talk about working the ball and how a softer ball is helping in that regard and integral to his win today.

"He's won 40+ events globally and almost 30 since his last major, but his win at this Players showed a different player who could win from the trees, pine straw and bunkers and without everything going his way," he added.

With this win, Rory McIlroy has become the eighth golfer to win the Players Championship multiple times. He also won the tournament in 2019, coincidentally on the same date.

Before him, the golfers who have achieved this feat include: Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Hal Sutton, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods, and Scottie Scheffler. Jack Nicklaus remains the only player to have won the prestigious event three times.

