Brandel Chamblee picks two names over Tiger Woods as 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee believes Tiger Woods should not be the automatic choice to lead Team USA at the 2027 Ryder Cup. Speaking on McGinley &amp; Chamblee, he said Fred Couples and Justin Leonard are stronger options after the Americans’ loss to Europe at Bethpage Black.Team USA lost 15-13, with Europe needing only 14 points to keep the trophy. Europe’s early dominance left the Americans chasing from Day 1. Brandel Chamblee praised Leonard’s famous 1999 Ryder Cup putt, saying:“Justin Leonard to me in terms of emotional intelligence, humbleness, thoughtfulness, attention to detail. To me he is a budding Luke Donald or Paul McGinley and has an extraordinary record.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also questioned why longtime Presidents Cup leader Couples has never been given the role.“I look at Justin and again Fred Couples not being the Ryder Cup captain blows my mind. Justin Leonard should be the Ryder Cup captain next go around if it’s not Fred Couples.”The United States struggled from the start at Bethpage, trailing by seven points entering Sunday. Captain Keegan Bradley later admitted to setup mistakes, including unusual pairings, and has not been confirmed for 2027.Europe’s win marked the first time since 2012 that an away team claimed the trophy, setting the stage for a major decision on the next U.S. captain.Brandel Chamblee points out the error Keegan Bradley made before the Ryder CupBrandel Chamblee said that Keegan Bradley’s course setup played a major role in Team USA’s Ryder Cup loss to Europe. Speaking on McGinley &amp; Chamblee, he said Europe came in with a stronger plan and better preparation, pointing out that the wide fairways and light rough at Bethpage Black removed any home-field edge for the Americans.Brandel Chamblee explained that Europe had been preparing for years, studying data and shaping their strategy as soon as the 2023 win in Rome ended. He compared their approach to “moneyball,” saying their use of analytics and long-term planning gave them an advantage in a hostile U.S. environment.He added, “Every captain makes mistakes but this idea that you set up a golf course with wide fairways and no rough, trying to make the golf course play like what used to be the template for the United States, I think that was a mistake.”Bradley himself later acknowledged that the setup did not work in his team’s favor.“I would have set the course up a little differently.”He admitted he would have prepared the course differently and called Europe “a great team” that fully deserved the win. Bradley, who faced criticism for several pairing choices and early-round mistakes, said he is unsure whether he will have any role when the next Ryder Cup is played at Adare Manor in 2027.