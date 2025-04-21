Brandel Chamblee reacts to analyst taking a snarky jibe at LIV Golf

Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee isn't slowing down against his jibes at LIV Golf. This time, he praised golf analyst Christofer Powers' sarcastic take on the upstart league professionals' recent outings.

On Sunday, April 20, Kyle Porter of Normal Sport reflected on some decent results on the PGA Tour, such as Henley's thrilling win over Morikawa at Bay Hill, Rory's wins at the Players and the Masters, and Hovland, Min Woo Lee, and Justin Thomas'.

In response, Powers took a sarcastic take on LIV Golf professionals' recent outings.

"Ignoring LIVs run since March is pretty gross, Kyle. Sergio wins at 3:67 am US time in Hong Kong. Niemann gets to world no. 1 same day of 'players'. Epic Day 2 leader board at Doral completely melts away on Day 3 for even more epic Leishman comeback win. Bryson can’t hit an iron shot at Augusta on Sunday. Absolutely nothing this week, CGM will remain silent," he wrote.

Chamblee also joined the conversation and shared the emojis in Powers' reply.

For the uninitiated, Chamblee has been one of the strongest voices against LIV Golf. Since the inception of the Saudi-backed circuit, he hasn’t missed a chance to take jibes at it. While most pundits changed their tune after the PGA Tour and PIF announced plans to join hands, he remains bitter toward the league.

Brandel Chamblee makes a big claim on Rory McIlroy's iconic Masters photograph

Brandel Chamblee comments on Rory McIlroy's win at the Masters Tournament 2025 (image via Getty)

On Thursday, April 17, Brandel Chamblee shared Rory McIlroy's photograph on X and made a big claim about it.

"This picture, posted by Golf Digest, may be the greatest sports photo I have ever seen. I would love to know the name of the photographer so I can give proper credit when I refer to it. Thank you," he wrote.

For the uninitiated, the picture was taken by Kohjiro Kinno, who was working at Augusta National that week.

Earlier, Rory McIlroy posted a win against Justin Rose to claim his maiden Masters title. With this win, he became the sixth golfer to complete his career Grand Slam. This was his third win on the PGA Tour in 2025 in just six starts.

The Northern Irishman has now won five majors in his career and is currently joint fifteenth on the all-time list. Besides, he has racked up 29 wins and is T18 on the PGA Tour’s winningest players list.

