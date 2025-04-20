Tiger Woods’ ex-coach challenges Brandel Chamblee’s take on Rory McIlroy’s Masters photo

Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney doesn't agree with Brandel Chamblee’s take that Rory McIlroy’s Masters photo was one of the best sporting photos of all time. His comments came after Chamblee stated that McIlroy, on his knees, was one of the best sporting pictures.

On Friday, April 18, Chamblee shared Rory's image from his Masters win celebration. In the image, the Northern Irishman was down on his knees and taking a moment to soak it all in. The veteran golf analyst wrote on X that it was the best sporting photograph he had seen, which drew mixed reactions.

On Saturday, April 20, golf teacher Brian Manzella posted a collage of multiple sporting moments. Manzella wrote that these were the great sporting moments, not the McIlroy one. Hank Haney shared his post and also echoed similar sentiments.

"Great pictures, those are truly iconic, Rory on his knees not even close," he wrote," he wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, April 13, McIlroy ended his nearly eleven-year-long major drought and completed his career Grand Slam at Augusta National. He also broke the Masters Tournament jinx by claiming his maiden green jacket. The 35-year-old golfer has already won three titles this season in just six starts.

When will Rory McIlroy compete next?

Rory McIlroy will next compete at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which will take place from Thursday, April 24 to Sunday, April 27 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. He will be teaming up with Shane Lowry to defend his title next week.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will feature 80 two-player teams competing in a stroke-play format. The first and third rounds will be played in four-ball format, while the second and fourth rounds will be played with alternate shots.

McIlroy has been in great form this season and has already notched three wins on the PGA Tour. He has made six starts and posted four top-10 finishes overall. His worst finish was T17 at the Genesis Invitational 2025.

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's results this season:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - 1, -21 (66, 70, 65, 66)

1, -21 (66, 70, 65, 66) The Genesis Invitational - T17, -3 (72, 67, 74, 72)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard -T15, -3 (70, 70, 73, 72)

The Players Championship - P1, -12 (67, 68, 73, 68)

P1, -12 (67, 68, 73, 68) Texas Children's Houston Open - T5, -15 (70, 66, 65, 64)

Masters Tournament - P1, -11 (72, 66, 66, 73)

