Brandel Chamblee says Scottie Scheffler giving ‘prodigiously gifted Tiger Woods’ like problems to analysts

Scottie Scheffler is having a dominant PGA Tour season with 4 wins, including 2 majors. The Open Championship winner, who also has three top-3 finishes, also leads the money earners list by a margin. Brandel Chamblee on Tuesday drew parallel between the 29-year-old golfer and young Tiger Woods while sharing an anecdote on his fellow analysts.Chamblee took to social media to share an experienced from The Open, where he got to share a booth NBC lead analyst Kevin Kisner. According to Chamblee, the PGA Tour pro-turned analyst was in awe of Scheffler’s success. The ace analyst pointed out that Kisner talked about the 2024 Masters champion with a “mix of dismay and humor.” He then recalled having similar experience in the past while discussing the “prodigiously gifted” Woods.”The ace analyst, who has lauded the 15x major champion in the past, dubbed Scheffler’s ‘genius’ indescribable.Sharing his experience of discussing Scottie Scheffler with Kevin Kisner at The Open Championship, Brandel Chamblee wrote on X:“In those few seconds we had for a back-and-forth with the NBC crew, lead analyst Kevin Kisner said with a mix of dismay and humor, ‘What else is there to possibly say about Scottie Scheffler?’ … I gotta say, the thought had occurred to me. Mind you, we had the same dilemma with the prodigiously gifted Tiger Woods, trying to do justice to the intoxicating mystery of how one man could be so much better than the rest.Even Tiger, who seemed determined to punish us for being unable to resist his genius (but seems now to have forgiven us) … Having never thought I would see another player with the talent of Tiger, Scheffler makes me realize once again, that as much as genius seduces us with the hope of describing it, it entertains us with the knowledge that we can’t.”For the unversed, Scheffler, who turned pro in 2018, has 17 PGA Tour wins and four major titles to his name. The ace golfer is only a US Open away from completing his career grand slam, a feat Woods attained when he was 25. Scheffler climbed atop the world rankings in March, 2022 and has been leading for the past 150 weeks. Interestingly, Woods dominated the spot for 683 weeks, 533 weeks more than the former’s current record.Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Tour season so farIn-form Scottie Scheffler, has 4 victories, including the PGA Championship and The Open, along with nine top-10 finishes this season so far. He has so far bagged a whopping $19.2 million in earnings, setting new record for the highest-earning run. The golfer, who missed the original start of the PGA Tour season due to a freak Christmas injury, is yet to finish outside of T25 this year.Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season so far (with earnings):AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9 – $535,000WM Phoenix Open : T25 – $69,197The Genesis Invitational : T3 – $1,200,000Arnold Palmer Invitational : T11 – $451,250THE PLAYERS Championship : T20 – $240,250Texas Children's Houston Open : T2 – $845,500Masters Tournament : 4 – $1,008,000RBC Heritage : T8 – $580,000THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : 1 – $1,782,000PGA Championship : 1 – $3,420,000Charles Schwab Challenge : T4 – $427,500the Memorial Tournament : 1 – $4,000,000U.S. Open : T7 – $615,786Travelers Championship : T6 – $695,000Genesis Scottish Open : T8 – $233,400The Open : 1 – $3,100,000For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler is expected to return to the playing field next weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after skipping this week’s Wyndham Championship.