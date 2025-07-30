  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Brandel Chamblee says Scottie Scheffler giving ‘prodigiously gifted Tiger Woods’ like problems to analysts

Brandel Chamblee says Scottie Scheffler giving ‘prodigiously gifted Tiger Woods’ like problems to analysts

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 30, 2025 11:52 GMT
Brandel Chamblee on Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods
Brandel Chamblee on Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods (Images: All from Getty)

Scottie Scheffler is having a dominant PGA Tour season with 4 wins, including 2 majors. The Open Championship winner, who also has three top-3 finishes, also leads the money earners list by a margin. Brandel Chamblee on Tuesday drew parallel between the 29-year-old golfer and young Tiger Woods while sharing an anecdote on his fellow analysts.

Ad

Chamblee took to social media to share an experienced from The Open, where he got to share a booth NBC lead analyst Kevin Kisner. According to Chamblee, the PGA Tour pro-turned analyst was in awe of Scheffler’s success. The ace analyst pointed out that Kisner talked about the 2024 Masters champion with a “mix of dismay and humor.” He then recalled having similar experience in the past while discussing the “prodigiously gifted” Woods.”

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The ace analyst, who has lauded the 15x major champion in the past, dubbed Scheffler’s ‘genius’ indescribable.

Sharing his experience of discussing Scottie Scheffler with Kevin Kisner at The Open Championship, Brandel Chamblee wrote on X:

“In those few seconds we had for a back-and-forth with the NBC crew, lead analyst Kevin Kisner said with a mix of dismay and humor, ‘What else is there to possibly say about Scottie Scheffler?’ … I gotta say, the thought had occurred to me. Mind you, we had the same dilemma with the prodigiously gifted Tiger Woods, trying to do justice to the intoxicating mystery of how one man could be so much better than the rest.
Ad
Even Tiger, who seemed determined to punish us for being unable to resist his genius (but seems now to have forgiven us) … Having never thought I would see another player with the talent of Tiger, Scheffler makes me realize once again, that as much as genius seduces us with the hope of describing it, it entertains us with the knowledge that we can’t.”
Ad
Ad

For the unversed, Scheffler, who turned pro in 2018, has 17 PGA Tour wins and four major titles to his name. The ace golfer is only a US Open away from completing his career grand slam, a feat Woods attained when he was 25.

Scheffler climbed atop the world rankings in March, 2022 and has been leading for the past 150 weeks. Interestingly, Woods dominated the spot for 683 weeks, 533 weeks more than the former’s current record.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Tour season so far

In-form Scottie Scheffler, has 4 victories, including the PGA Championship and The Open, along with nine top-10 finishes this season so far. He has so far bagged a whopping $19.2 million in earnings, setting new record for the highest-earning run. The golfer, who missed the original start of the PGA Tour season due to a freak Christmas injury, is yet to finish outside of T25 this year.

Ad

Listed below is Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 season so far (with earnings):

  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9 – $535,000
  • WM Phoenix Open : T25 – $69,197
  • The Genesis Invitational : T3 – $1,200,000
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational : T11 – $451,250
  • THE PLAYERS Championship : T20 – $240,250
  • Texas Children's Houston Open : T2 – $845,500
  • Masters Tournament : 4 – $1,008,000
  • RBC Heritage : T8 – $580,000
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson : 1 – $1,782,000
  • PGA Championship : 1 – $3,420,000
  • Charles Schwab Challenge : T4 – $427,500
  • the Memorial Tournament : 1 – $4,000,000
  • U.S. Open : T7 – $615,786
  • Travelers Championship : T6 – $695,000
  • Genesis Scottish Open : T8 – $233,400
  • The Open : 1 – $3,100,000

For the unversed, Scottie Scheffler is expected to return to the playing field next weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after skipping this week’s Wyndham Championship.

About the author
Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications