Brandel Chamblee shares heartbreaking story about missing an invite to The Masters by one shot

In an interview on Barstool Sports' Fore Play Podcast, former PGA Tour pro and golf commentator Brandel Chamblee discussed his heartbreaking missed putt that cost him another chance to play at The Masters.

Chamblee only played at Augusta once, in 1999 and he finished in a tie for 18th place. The Fore Play Podcast posted a clip on X on Friday from its recent interview with Chamblee, which featured him discussing his performance at The Masters in 1999.

Chamblee recalled how if he had made a short putt on the 18th hole, he would have been invited back to play in The Masters in 2000. 1999 ended up being the only year in which he played in The Masters.

"Brandel Chamblee missed getting an invite back to the Masters by one shot, but the story about what happened after is all-time," Fore Play captioned the video it posted on X on Friday.

"I'm not one to look back on and go 'I wish I had made that putt or I could have done that', with one exception," Chamblee said.

Brandel Chamblee said he had only 2.5 feet left for par on the 18th hole in the final round of The Masters in 1999. That putt was the difference between him being invited back for the tournament next year or not.

"I lagged it down there to about two and a half feet and the wind was at my back. As I went to putt it, the wind blew me, I moved forward, and I pulled it. And if I had made it, I'd have finished 11th... Every other year until then, if you finished in the top 24, you got an invite back. There were a logjam of people tied at 11th, I tied for 18th, so I missed by one shot, getting an invite," Chamblee said.

Brandel Chamblee then noted how a newspaper incorrectly published that both he and fellow PGA Tour pro Bill Glasson had finished high enough to receive an invite back. Chamblee noted that Glasson for months believed he would receive an invite back and that he had to break the news to Glasson that he wasn't going to recieve an invite back.

Brandel Chamblee declares Rory McIlroy's Masters-winning photo 'may be the greatest sports photo I have ever seen'

Rory McIlroy after winning The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Former PGA Tour pro and golf commentator Brandel Chamblee posted on X on Friday afternoon, April 18, commentating on a photo of Rory McIlroy that was published by Golf Digest. Chamblee noted that the photo is one of the best sports photos he had ever seen.

The photo shows McIlroy on his knees with his head in between his arms after making the final putt to win the 2025 Masters last weekend. The photo shows a different angle of the photo, from the other side of the hole and from a more raised position.

"This picture, posted by @GolfDigest, may be the greatest sports photo I have ever seen. I would love to know the name of the photographer so I can give proper credit when I refer to it. Thank you," Chamblee caption reads on his X post of Golf Digest's photo.

Brandel Chamblee's post from Friday afternoon already has more than 390,000 views and 5500 likes. The golf commentator has 260,000 followers on X and is one of the most well-known golf media personalities in the world.

