Brandel Chamblee opens up on Tiger Woods’ moment that was “not a good day for golf”

Due to multiple setbacks, Tiger Woods has yet to commence his PGA Tour season this year. Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee shared his thoughts on Woods's ankle injury, referring to it as not a good day for golf.

Ad

Woods has garnered many accolades in his career, from 82 PGA Tour wins to 41 victories on the European Tour. He is also a 15-time major championship winner who has won the Masters Tournament five times and the PGA Championship four times. The Jupiter Links resident was named the PGA Tour FedEx Cup winner in 2007 and 2009 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

On March 11, Woods announced that he had suffered a ruptured tendon in his left achilles, which meant that he would be out of the game for a while. In an episode of the Fore Play podcast, Chamblee spoke about the golf legend’s injury, and said:

Ad

Trending

“The news of him tearing his achilles was not a good day for golf. There's nothing that gets the golf world more excited than the possibility of Tiger Woods coming back and playing a golf tournament, nothing.” [1:16:38]

In the announcement, Tiger Woods made, he revealed that he underwent surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the procedure was successful.

Ad

Woods has suffered numerous injuries in the past that have kept him off the greens for some time. He went through a series of back surgeries between 2014 and 2017 and also suffered multiple leg injuries in 2011, which caused him to miss several stops on the PGA Tour.

In 2013, an elbow injury affected Wood's performance in the U.S. Open, after which he took another long break to recover. He had another back surgery in 2016, which caused him to spend 15 months away from the tour. Furthermore, the golf legend underwent knee surgery in 2019 and survived a car crash in 2021, which left him with multiple leg injuries.

Ad

Tiger Woods announces the sad news of his mother’s passing

On February 4, Tiger Woods released a statement announcing the unfortunate news of the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods. Woods referred to Kultida as his biggest fan and greatest supporter, saying that none of his accomplishments would’ve been possible without her. The announcement read:

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh.”

Ad

A few days later, the PGA Tour legend released another statement announcing his withdrawal from the 2025 Genesis Invitational. In his announcement, Tiger Woods stated that he initially planned to tee off in the event because it’s what his mother would’ve wanted. However, he admitted that he was still processing her loss and still didn’t feel ready to return to the greens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More