Tiger Woods shares an exciting announcement for the fans ft. TaylorMade

Eighty-two-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods will not tee off at Augusta National this year. However, he has something exciting in store for the fans. He announced on Instagram that he has recorded a lesson on long iron golf clubs with two other top golfers, and the video will be released by 7 a.m. P.T.
Woods has had one of the most successful careers in professional golf. He turned pro in 1996 and has won 41 events on the European Tour. He has also lifted the trophy in all four major championships and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.
On Wednesday, April 9, Tiger Woods reposted a video from leading sports equipment company TaylorMade Golf. In the video, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 28-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy can be seen lining up to take a shot on the course. Woods’ voice can also be heard behind the camera, saying:
“Hey I’m Tiger Woods, here with two of the best players in the world and we’re gonna talk about long irons.”
The video is set to be released on TaylorMade’s YouTube channel, which has 756,000 subscribers. In one of the recent videos released on the channel, a lineup of high-profile players carried out a full-range testing session on its Qi35 drivers.
Some players featured in the video include Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda, Collin Morikawa, Charley Hull, and Scottie Scheffler.
Tiger Woods announces new partnership with Augusta National Golf Club
On Tuesday, April 8, Tiger Woods released a statement on Instagram saying that he was embarking on a new venture in partnership with the iconic Augusta National.
In the post, Woods revealed they will establish a new TGR Learning Lab to provide impactful educational programmes to young children. He added that they will kickstart the Augusta Municipal Golf Course's renovation.
The municipal golf course will be renovated to become a 9-hole short course, and Woods’ golf course design firm, TGR, will oversee the renovations.
The 15-time major championship winner expressed excitement at the venture, saying that he was happy to be able to empower the next generation. He said:
“This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and deliver meaningful educational programming and access to fun and affordable golf. I am excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality.”
In a separate post, Woods revealed that he grew up playing municipal golf because he could not afford to play at country clubs. Therefore, his project with Augusta National is his way of making the game more accessible to talented players who may not afford to play in other locations.