Charley Hull shares appreciation for TayloreMade’s 2025 Season Opener ahead of the Masters

To celebrate the arrival of the year’s highly anticipated event, the 2025 Masters, TaylorMade has unveiled its Season Opener Collection. It has received appreciation from many pro golfers, including Charley Hull.

For years, TaylorMade has crafted exclusive gear in honor of the Masters, often seen in the hands of their staff players at Augusta National. Continuing the tradition, the brand has launched its Masters 2025 “Season Opener” collection.

On Monday, the official Instagram account of TaylorMade shared a picture of the entire kit. It is in the shade of the Masters 2025-themed colors, green and white.

In the caption, they wrote, “Georgia’s on our mind. 🌺 It’s the best time of the year, and our Season Opener bag, accessories, and TP5 and TP5x Azalea golf balls are here to celebrate the traditions tied to golf’s most anticipated week.”

They also announced that the kit is available on their official website. Upon seeing this, Charley Hull expressed her appreciation for the beautiful golf kit. A few hours ago, she reshared the post on her official Instagram account with three green heart emojis to celebrate the the Masters 2025 Week.

TaylorMade’s latest release pays tribute to the rich tradition of Augusta with a thoughtfully designed collection that blends performance and style. The golf balls, TP5 and TP5x Stripe, are accented with azalea-inspired pink rings and priced at $64.99 per dozen. Complementary accessories include premium headcovers: drivers for $79.99, fairway woods and hybrids for $69.99, and both blade and mallet-style putters also at $69.99.

Scottie Scheffler’s giveaway of the Masters 2025 ft. TaylorMade kit

Leading the lineup is a standout staff bag crafted for TaylorMade’s top pros competing at the Masters 2025, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Collin Morikawa. The bag features a sleek white and green color scheme, with subtle floral textures on the outer panel and a soft peach-themed interior lining. A peach emblem near the top adds a final signature touch to the design.

Additionally, the brand has launched a campaign with Scottie Scheffler to make the entire series all the more exciting. Fans can go and register themselves for a chance to win the new Masters 2025 TaylorMade edition golf kit. One lucky winner will receive a kit signed by the World No. 1.

He shared a picture of the signed golf kit on his Instagram wall, and wrote, “It’s always fun being here at Augusta. @taylormadegolf designed us an awesome bag for the week and we want to give one away so hit the link in my bio to enter for your chance to win a signed staff bag by me and @taylormadegolf Qi35 driver and woods.”

