8 best players at the Masters 2025, ranked in order of achievements

The Masters will take place this week at the Augusta National. It is arguably one of the most prestigious tournaments in the calendar year of any tour and always sees a star-studded field.

Ad

The Masters will have a 95-player field this year, with top talents from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and DP World Tour coming together under one roof. Here are the eight best players at the Masters 2025, in order of their achievements from 2024 to the current season:

8 best players at the Masters 2025, in order of their achievements from 2024 to the current season

#8 Collin Morikawa

Ad

Trending

Collin Morikawa (Source: Getty)

The World no. 4 is one of the top players on the PGA Tour. He placed second at the season-ending Tour Championship and the Memorial Tournament last year.

Ad

This season, he suffered a heartbreaking loss at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to Russell Henley. Collin Morikawa was last seen at the Players Championship, where he placed T10.

#7 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg at The Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Imagn)

The Swede is one of the most promising talents on the PGA Tour. Although he didn't win any event in the 2024 season, Ludvig Aberg was consistent. He finished 16th in the season-ending Tour Championship.

Ad

This season, he recorded a thundering win at the Genesis Open against Maverick McNealy in a neck-and-neck contest.

#6 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka (Source: Imagn)

Brooks Koepka won two LIV Golf events at Singapore and Greenbrier last year. He has yet to win a tournament in the league this season but is ranked 10th in the standings.

Ad

The US golfer enjoyed his own Champions Dinner moment at the Singapore event this year when a dinner in his and Talor Gooch's honor was held before the tournament. Koepka and his chef had curated a special menu for the same.

#5 Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Imagn)

The LIV Golf star has been one of the marquee names in the league since 2022. Known for ideating technologically advanced equipment, he won the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 over Rory McIlroy.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf team Crushers GC is also one of the most successful ones in the league.

#4 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Source: Imagn)

Jon Rahm jumped ship to join LIV Golf last year. In his rookie year itself, he won the Individual Championship on the league as well as the money list.

Ad

Although he has yet to win an event on the Saudi-backed circuit this year, the Spaniard has been consistent and is ranked third. Rahm had won the Masters in 2023.

#3 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Source: Imagn)

Xander Schauffele had one of the most spectacular seasons of his life last year. With two Major Championship titles - the Open Championship and the PGA Championship in 2024 alone, it could have been his season had Scottie Scheffler not recorded the extraordinary performances that he did last year.

Ad

After competing at the season-opening Sentry in Hawaii in January this year, Schauffele had to skip several tournaments as he recovered from a rib injury. He made his comeback to competitions at the Arnold Palmer Invitational to start his preparations for the Masters.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Source: Imagn)

In 2024, Rory McIlroy put up a solid performance throughout the season. He won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship as well as the Race to Dubai rankings. He came very close to winning the US Open before suffering a close defeat to Bryson DeChambeau last year.

Ad

McIlroy has already won two PGA Tour titles this year - at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. The Masters will be an especially significant event for the World No. 2 as he hasn't won a Major Championship in over a decade.

Moreover, the Masters is the only Major title that has eluded him all these years. Given his recent performances, McIlroy is in prime form to win at the Augusta National for the first time. He is also among the favorites to win the Masters this year.

Ad

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Source: Imagn)

The World No. 1 dominated the 2024 season with seven PGA Tour titles, the Masters green jacket, a season-ending FedEx Tour Championship title, and the Olympics gold medal.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler had to sit out of the initial chunk of the 2025 season after incurring a freak hand injury during Christmas last year. He made his return to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has posted three top-ten finishes in the six events he has taken part in this season.

The defending Masters champion is also the favorite to win at Augusta National this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More