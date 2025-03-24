Brooks Koepka among 182 golfers beaten by LIV Golf’s Carlos Ortiz in world rankings after International Series win

Mexican star Carlos Ortiz has surpassed fellow LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka in the world rankings with his International Series Macau win. He made an 182-spot jump in the latest OWGR update, breaking into the top 250.

Ad

Ortiz entered the International Macau field as World No. 393 in the OWGR. Over the four days, he carded 67, 61, 66, and 64 to finish at 22-under. He posted a three-stroke win over Patrick Reed to claim his second Asian Tour win.

In the latest OWGR update on Sunday, March 23, Carlos Ortiz is now ranked 211th in the world. On the other hand, Brooks Koepka, who didn't play this week, is outside of the top 200. The five-time major champion is now ranked 213th in the latest OWGR.

Ad

Trending

Ortiz has achieved his best ranking in the last two and a half years. However, he is still far away from his career-best ranking of 44th. As for Koepka, he has slipped to 213th in OWGR after remaining absent from ranking events. He was inside the top 15 after his win at the PGA Championship 2023, but his rankings have only plummeted since.

When will Carlos Ortiz and Brooks Koepka play next on LIV Golf?

Carlos Ortiz and Brooks Koepka will next play at LIV Golf Miami, which will take place at Trump National Doral from March 4-6.

Ad

So far, Ortiz has played four LIV events in 2025 and registered a runner-up finish in Adelaide. As for Koepka, he finished runner-up at LIV Golf Singapore and tied for seventh in Adelaide.

LIV Golf Miami will feature thirteen teams competing for a whopping $25 million purse.

Here's a look at all the LIV teams and their squads:

Crushers GC: Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau (C)

Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau (C) Majesticks GC: Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson (C), Ian Poulter (C), Lee Westwood (C)

Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson (C), Ian Poulter (C), Lee Westwood (C) Fireballs GC: Luis Masaveu, David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia (C)

Luis Masaveu, David Puig, Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia (C) Cleeks GC: Frederik Kjettrup, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Martin Kaymer (C)

Frederik Kjettrup, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland, Martin Kaymer (C) Legion XIII: Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm (C)

Tom McKibbin, Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm (C) Ripper GC: Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith (C)

Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith (C) Torque GC: Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann (C)

Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann (C) RangeGoats GC: Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Ben Campbell, Bubba Watson (C)

Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Ben Campbell, Bubba Watson (C) 4Aces GC: Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson (C)

Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson (C) Smash GC: Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Brooks Koepka (C)

Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Brooks Koepka (C) Stinger GC: Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen (C)

Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen (C) HyFlyers GC: Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Phil Mickelson (C)

Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Phil Mickelson (C) Iron Heads GC: Jinichiro Kozuma, Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Kevin Na (C)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback