  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf 2025
  • Three LIV Golf stars earn coveted slots at The Open Championship 2025

Three LIV Golf stars earn coveted slots at The Open Championship 2025

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Mar 23, 2025 15:52 GMT
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
Three LIV Golfers who earned Open Championship spots - Source: Getty

Three LIV golfers, Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz, and Jason Kokrak, have qualified for the 2025 The Open Championship. The Open Championship 2025 is all set to begin at the Royal Portrush on July 17th.

Ad

Hence, the R&A allocated three spots at this week's International Series Macau event for the Open Championship. Torque GC's Carlis Ortiz won the International Series Macau presented by Wynn.

He had a close battle with his fellow LIV Golf stars. Ortiz registered his second International Series and Asian Tour victory as he won the International Series Oman last year. Ortiz carded -22 for the event and finished three shots ahead of his fellow LIV golfer and 4 Aces GC Patrick Reed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The R&A had offered three spots at the 2025 International Series Macau presented by Wynn. The top three ranked golfers not exempt otherwise would receive points, and all three spots were taken by the LIV golfers.

Ad

Cho Minn Thant, the Asian Tour CEO, thanked the R&A for their support and involvement with the Open Qualifying Series.

"We thank The R&A for our continued involvement with the Open Qualifying Series, and the ongoing strengthening of our partnership. This will give our members a great chance of playing in The Open, which is the goal of every professional golfer," the Commissioner & CEO, of Asian Tour, said.
Ad

The International Series Macau, presented by Wynn, is one of the three tournaments on the Asian Tour, which will offer a pathway for Asian Tour golfers to the Open Championship. The other two Asian Tour events that offer spots for the Open Championship are The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sports, which has already been completed, and the Kolon Korea Open, scheduled from May 22nd to 25th.

Carlos Ortiz talks about his victory at the 2025 International Series Macau

Carlos Ortiz won the International Series Macau this week by three strokes and said it was a good week.

Ad
Carlos Ortiz wins the International Series Macau - Source: Imagn
Carlos Ortiz wins the International Series Macau - Source: Imagn
"It was a good week," said Ortiz. "I think I did a good job of putting the ball in play, that’s important on this golf course. I think I drove it really well. I took advantage of the par fives and some of the short par fours, and I mean, I think that’s important on this golf course."
Ad

He said most of the trouble was from the tee, so getting the ball on the fairway opened up the course.

"So, I think I did a good job from there. I didn’t take full advantage of all those great drives, but I mean I took advantage enough. I am overjoyed to be heading to The Open," Ortiz revealed.

Meanwhile, this was the tenth overall win of his career for Ortiz, who plays for the Torque GC in LIV Golf. He also moves to the top of the International Series Rankings and the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी